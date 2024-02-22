NZD/USD refreshes multi-week top, bulls now await a move beyond 0.6200 mark

- NZD/USD scales higher for the seventh straight day and climbs to a fresh multi-week top.
- Delayed RBNZ rate cut bets underpin the NZD, though some USD dip-buying caps gains.
- Geopolitical tensions might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside.
The NZD/USD pair gains positive traction for the seventh successive day on Thursday and hits a nearly five-week high during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain capped near the 0.6200 mark and retreat a few pips in the last hour amid the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying.
The minutes of the January FOMC policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that policymakers were concerned about cutting interest rates too quickly. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpins the buck, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. That said, a positive tone around the equity markets keeps a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the safe-haven Greenback and lends some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) further benefits from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr’s recent comments, which fuelled speculations that the central bank will delay cutting its benchmark rates. Orr said that inflation is moving in the right direction but there is more work to do to have inflation expectations truly anchored at that 2% level. The latest survey showed that two-year inflation expectations are seen rising to 3.2% vs a 3.0% growth estimated before.
The NZD/USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by weaker New Zealand Trade Balance data, which showed a deficit of NZD 976 million in January as compared to the previous month's fall of NZD 368 million. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside and supports prospects for an extension of over a one-week-old uptrend from mid-0.6000s. That said, a further escalation of conflict in the Middle East might keep a lid on any further gains.
Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the flash PMI prints and Existing Home Sales data later during the North American session. Apart from this, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson's scheduled speech and the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair and produce short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6187
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6115
|Daily SMA50
|0.6181
|Daily SMA100
|0.6085
|Daily SMA200
|0.6077
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6199
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6049
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims higher amid upbeat mood, mixed US data
The Aussie Dollar registers minuscule gains against the US Dollar as Friday’s Asia session begins. The pair remains capped on the upside despite hitting a new month high at 0.6595, as a key technical resistance level that acted like a magnet drove the exchange rate toward the 0.6550s area.
EUR/USD now retargets the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD printed humble gains around the 1.0820 zone following an unsuccessful attempt to revisit or surpass the 1.0900 mark earlier in the session, always amidst further indecisive price action in the Greenback.
Gold slides on rising US yields as data portrays solid economy, delaying Fed rate cuts
Gold price prints modest losses on Thursday after economic data from the United States portrays the US economy as solid based on strong employment figures. The XAU/USD trades within the $2,020-$2,024 area, down by 0.06%.
Bitcoin price breakdown possible as European Central Bank says BTC fair value is still zero
Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation continues to extend, but the support level is wearing thin as the days go by. As the current state of uncertainty continues, it is imperative to remember that markets tend not to wait so long.
Big tech rises on a promising AI future
The S&P 500 surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Nvidia's much stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which buoyed the broader tech sector. Nvidia's stock soared more than 14.5% to reach an all-time high after the company reported a remarkable 265% year-over-year increase in total revenue.