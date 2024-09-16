NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls need to wait for strength beyond 0.6200 before placing fresh bets

NZD/USD regains positive traction on Monday amid broad-based USD weakness.

A sustained move beyond the 0.6200 mark should pave the way for further gains.

Traders, however, might wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and reverses a major part of Friday's pullback from the 0.6200 neighborhood, or a one-week high renewed US Dollar (USD) selling bias. Spot prices climb to the 0.6180-0.6185 region during the first half of the European session and seem poised to build on last week's bounce from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Rising bets for an oversized 50-basis points interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) drag the USD Index (DXY) back closer to the YTD low and lend support to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven buck, which helps offset a string of dismal Chinese macro data released over the weekend and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are yet to confirm a positive bias. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.6200 mark before placing bullish fresh and ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday. The NZD/USD pair might then climb to the 0.6255 area en route to the 0.6300 mark or a multi-month high touched in August.

On the flip side, the 0.6155 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the Asian session low, around the 0.6135 area. This is followed by the 0.6100 mark, or the 200-day SMA, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The downward trajectory could then extend towards the 0.6045 intermediate support before the NZD/USD pair eventually drops to the 0.6000 psychological mark.

NZD/USD daily chart