NZD/USD Price Analysis: USD hold sway, short-term positive oscillations surface

On the daily chart, sellers maintain control over as indicators near oversold conditions.

The hourly RSI recovered and moved deep in positive zone..

A bearish crossover completed at 0.6070 may have confirmed the bearish bias for the short term.

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.5965, with a marginal gain of 0.13%. Despite these slight gains, the pairing continues to illustrate an overall bearish sentiment, with the selling force maintaining dominance over the market trend. On the shorter timeframes, a light of hope emerged ahead of the Asian session.

On the daily chart, the technical outlook for the NZD/USD pair is primarily bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory, with the latest reading at 36, flirting with the oversold threshold, indicating a steady dominance by sellers in the market. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) supports this negativity with decreasing red bars, suggesting strengthening downward momentum.

NZD/USD daily chart

In contrast, the hourly chart provides a somewhat different perspective. The latest RSI reading leaned towards positive territory at 60 while the hourly MACD affirms this with rising green bars, showing short-term positive momentum.

NZD/USD hourly chart

The inspection of the broader outlook reveals that the NZD/USD shows a bearish trend, given its position relative to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The pair is below the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day SMAs, indicating sustained downward bias in both the short-term and long-term contexts. Furthermore, the bearish crossover of the 20 and 200-day SMAs at the 0.6070 level suggests a persistent and significant downtrend is foreseeable, also endorsing the negative outlook.

In conclusion, while the daily chart illustrates a flattened negative trend, the oscillations on the hourly chart offer short-term trading nuances. Overall, the NZD/USD is primarily bearish, with a key focus on the 0.6070 SMA crossover which points for further confirmation of the downtrend.