- NZD/USD struggled to capitalize on last week’s modest recovery from over a two-year low.
- A three-week-old descending trend-channel hurdle capped the upside amid a stronger USD.
- The downside seems cushioned ahead of the RBNZ and the US CPI report on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair faced rejection near the top end of a three-week-old descending channel and for now, seems to have stalled its modest bounce from over a two-year low touched last week.
Expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed assisted the US dollar to regain strong positive traction on the first day of a new week. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment – amid recession fears - lifted the safe-haven buck back closer to a two-decade high and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive kiwi.
The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event/data risk. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its decision on Wednesday, which will be followed by the latest US consumer inflation figures.
From a technical perspective, a convincing break through the descending channel resistance will suggest that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for additional gains. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.6245-0.6250 region, or the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Some follow-through buying will reaffirm a near-term bullish breakout and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.6300 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended and push the NZD/USD pair further towards the 0.6325 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 0.6135-0.6130 region, or the YTD low, might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6100 round-figure mark. This is followed by the descending channel support, currently around the 0.6075 region, which if broken would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for further losses.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6254
|Daily SMA50
|0.6354
|Daily SMA100
|0.6583
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6132
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6328
