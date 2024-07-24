NZD/USD Price Analysis: Strongly recovers from 0.5900 after mix US flash PMI

NZD/USD recovers swiftly from 0.5910 as the US Dollar corrects.

The US Dollar weakens after mixed US S&P flash PMI for July.

China’s dismal economic prospects and increased RBNZ rate-cut bets have weighed on the New Zealand Dollar.

The NZD/USD pair recovers sharply after plunging to near 0.5910 in Wednesday’s American session. The Kiwi asset bounces back as the US Dollar (USD) corrects sharply after mix United States (US) S&P Global flash PMI data for July. The Manufacturing PMI surprisingly contracted, while the Services PMI expanded at a faster pace. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines from a fresh weekly high of 104.50.

Despite a decent recovery in the Kiwi asset, its near-term outlook remains vulnerable. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has delivered a negative closing against the US Dollar for four trading sessions in a row till Tuesday. Though the major has bounced back it is still in losses.

The Kiwi dollar has remained under pressure due to growing speculation that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will begin reducing interest rates this year. The expectations for early rate cuts have been prompted by easing price pressures. In the second quarter, inflationary pressures grew at a slower pace of 0.4% from the estimates and the former release of 0.6%. Annually, the price index has decelerated sharply to 3.5%.

Meanwhile, China’s dismal economic outlook has also weighed on the New Zealand Dollar. It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China.

NZD/USD weakened after a breakdown of the Wyckoff Distribution formation on a daily timeframe. The Wyckoff Distribution exhibits the transfer of inventory from institutional investors to retail participants. The asset may find support near the trendline around 0.5900, plotted from 26 October 2023 low at 0.5770.

The declining 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6055 suggests that the overall trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, suggesting that a bearish momentum has been triggered.

More downside would appear if the asset breaks below 19 April low around 0.5850. This would drag the asset towards the round-level support of 0.5800, followed by 26 October 2023 low at 0.5770.

In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above the psychological resistance of 0.6000 would shift the trend toward the upside. This would push the asset higher to May 3 high at 0.6046 and July 17 high near 0.6100.

NZD/USD daily chart