NZD/USD Price Analysis: Slightly rises to 0.6160 as US Dollar drops

- NZD/USD generates moderate gains as the US Dollar drops despite easing Fed rate cut expectations for June.
- The RBNZ has projected that inflation will rise by 0.8% in the first quarter of this year.
- Investors await the US Retail Sales data for fresh guidance.
The NZD/USD pair is slightly up by 0.08% at 0.6160 in Wednesday’s early American session. The Kiwi asset is broadly sideways as investors shift focus to the United States Retail Sales data for February, which will be published on Thursday. The Retail Sales will indicate the strength in households’ spending, which feeds the consumer price inflation.
The US Dollar is inches down to 102.80 despite easing expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates in the June policy meeting. The CME Fedwatch tool shows that traders see a 65% chance for the Fed to announce rate cuts in June, which was above 72% before the release of February’s inflation report.
Meanwhile, easing New Zealand inflation expectations are expected to bring some relief for households. Latest forecasts from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) show that consumer prices will rise by 0.8% in the quarter to March period. The annual inflation is projected to decline to 4.2% from 4.7% in the last quarter of 2023. The RBNZ is expected to keep interest rates higher for longer as current price pressures are significantly higher than the desired rate of 2%.
NZD/USD trades back and forth from almost two months, ranging between 0.6037-0.6218 on a four-hour timeframe. A prolonged consolidation indicates indecisiveness among market participants.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a sharp volatility contraction.
Going forward, a downside move below February 13 low near 0.6050 would expose the asset to the psychological support of 0.6000, followed by November 9 high at 0.5956.
On the flip side, an upside move would emerge if the asset will break above the round-level resistance of 0.6200, which will drive the asset towards February 22 high at 0.6220, followed by January 11 high at 0.6260.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6141
|Daily SMA50
|0.6143
|Daily SMA100
|0.6116
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6191
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6135
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6218
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6069
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
