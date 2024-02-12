NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes daily low, around 0.6120 area amid reviving USD demand

- NZD/USD once again fails near the 0.6155-0.6160 supply zone amid renewed USD buying.
- The mixed technical setup warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- Some follow-through selling below the multi-month low will pave the way for deeper losses.
The NZD/USD pair meets with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week and extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session. Spot prices drop to the 0.6120 region in the last hour and erode a part of Friday's positive move despite hawkish remarks by Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) officials.
Testifying before the Finance and Expenditure Committee on Monday, Governor Adrian Orr highlighted that inflation remains elevated, which is why the RBNZ has maintained the cash rate at 5.5%. Adding to this, RBNZ Deputy Governor (Financial Stability) Christian Hawkesby noted that house prices have stabilized over the last six months, and the system is equipped to handle high interest rates. This, however, does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair amid the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer.
From a technical perspective, the downfall reaffirms a stiff horizontal barrier near the 0.6155-0.6160 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakout through the said hurdle before positioning for any further gains. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the positive move towards the 0.6200 round figure and climb further towards the 0.6225-0.6230 horizontal resistance. The momentum could extend further towards the 0.6250-0.6260 supply zone, which if cleared will negate any near-term negative bias.
On the flip side, the 0.6100 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 0.6085 region. This is followed by the 0.6040-0.6035 region, or a multi-month low touched this February. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the NZD/USD pair further towards the 0.6000 psychological mark.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6112
|Daily SMA50
|0.6185
|Daily SMA100
|0.607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6037
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
In the week ahead, traders and investors must consider several macroeconomic indicators, including a Consumer Price Index report from the world's largest economy. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could potentially upend the epic equity market rally.