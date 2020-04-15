NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from support-turned-resistance to sub-0.6100 zone

- NZD/USD drops after taking a U-turn from the short-term resistance line.
- Last Wednesday’s top on the sellers’ radar, 200-HMA could question further declines.
NZD/USD registers 0.50% loss on a day, currently around 0.6075, while reversing from one-week-old resistance line, previous support, during the early Wednesday.
The pair’s sustained trading below the support-turned-resistance keeps directing sellers towards the previous Wednesday’s top around 0.6030.
However, the pair’s further downside could be restricted by a 200-HMA level of 0.6005, if not then 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s current month upside, near 0.5950, will lure the bears.
Meanwhile, 0.6100 can offer immediate resistance ahead of another attempt to challenge the support-turned-resistance, at 0.6116 now.
Should there be a successful break above 0.6120, the latest high surrounding 0.6130 and the further rise to 0.6200 can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6077
|Today Daily Change
|-29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.6106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5923
|Daily SMA50
|0.6157
|Daily SMA100
|0.6373
|Daily SMA200
|0.6398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6065
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6136
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
