NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from support-turned-resistance to sub-0.6100 zone

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD drops after taking a U-turn from the short-term resistance line.
  • Last Wednesday’s top on the sellers’ radar, 200-HMA could question further declines.

NZD/USD registers 0.50% loss on a day, currently around 0.6075, while reversing from one-week-old resistance line, previous support, during the early Wednesday.

The pair’s sustained trading below the support-turned-resistance keeps directing sellers towards the previous Wednesday’s top around 0.6030.

However, the pair’s further downside could be restricted by a 200-HMA level of 0.6005, if not then 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s current month upside, near 0.5950, will lure the bears.

Meanwhile, 0.6100 can offer immediate resistance ahead of another attempt to challenge the support-turned-resistance, at 0.6116 now.

Should there be a successful break above 0.6120, the latest high surrounding 0.6130 and the further rise to 0.6200 can’t be ruled out.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6077
Today Daily Change -29 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.47%
Today daily open 0.6106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5923
Daily SMA50 0.6157
Daily SMA100 0.6373
Daily SMA200 0.6398
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6131
Previous Daily Low 0.6065
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.607
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6035
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6004
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6202

 

 

