NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off 0.7188 support confluence but not out of the woods

  • NZD/USD extends corrective pullback from intraday low, keeps a bearish chart pattern intact.
  • 200-HMA adds strength to the key short-term support.
  • Channel breakout will target the monthly top, bears can look for weekly low on the break of 0.7188.

NZD/USD trims intraday losses while picking bids to 0.7200, down 0.10% on a day, during the early Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies its bounce-off 200-HMA and the support line of an immediate falling trend channel.

However, the recovery mover doesn’t comply with the bearish MACD signals and hence buyers are likely to remain cautious until witnessing a break of 0.7215.

Following that, the monthly high near 0.7245 and late March’s peak surrounding 0.7270 can entertain the NZD/USD buyers ahead of the 0.7300 threshold.

On the contrary, a downside break of the 0.7188 support confluence will quickly drag the quote to a one-week low of 0.7145.

During the quote’s further weakness past-0.7145, 0.7120 and multiple lows marked since January 18 around 0.7100 round-figure will be the key to watch.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.72
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7209
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7109
Daily SMA50 0.7153
Daily SMA100 0.7156
Daily SMA200 0.6934
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7239
Previous Daily Low 0.7201
Previous Weekly High 0.723
Previous Weekly Low 0.7121
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7216
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7194
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7178
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7156
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7232
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.727

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

