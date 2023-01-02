NZD/USD prints mild losses around a two-week high, justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation.

Previous support line from October, bearish MACD signals also keeps sellers hopeful.

200-day EMA holds the key to Kiwi bear’s conviction.

NZD/USD holds lower ground near the intraday bottom of 0.6329 during the mid-Asian session on a sluggish Monday. The Kiwi pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the holidays in multiple markets, including New Zealand.

Even so, the quote prints mild losses while justifying the previous day’s bearish Doji candlestick. Also favoring the NZD/USD bears are the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below the previous support line from October 13, now resistance around 0.6400.

As a result, the Kiwi pair is likely to extend the latest weakness toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support surrounding 0.6235.

During the fall, the 0.6300 round figure may act as an intermediate halt whereas the late November swing low around 0.6155 could challenge the NZD/USD bears afterward.

On the contrary, the Kiwi pair’s successful trading above 0.6400 support-turned-resistance could propel the quote toward the previous monthly high near 0.6515.

It’s worth noting that the NZD/USD pair’s sustained run-up beyond 0.6515 enables the bulls to aim for a June 2022 high of 0.6575.

Overall, NZD/USD is likely to extend the latest pullback but the downside room appears limited.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected