NZD/USD Price Analysis: Holds gains near 0.6200 ahead of US NFP

- NZD/USD clings to gains near 0.6200 ahead of US NFP report for May.
- The US Employment data will influence Fed rate-cut bets for September.
- The New Zealand Dollar strengthens amid speculation that the RBNZ will start reducing interest rates next year.
The NZD/USD pair trades inside Thursday’s trading range in Friday’s European session. The Kiwi asset clings to gains near the round-level resistance of 0.6200 amid hopes of interest rate differentials as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep interest rates steady for the entire year while the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to deliver two rate cuts. Investors expect that the September meeting will be the earliest point from which the Fed will commence its policy normalization process.
The New Zealand Dollar has also capitalized on cheerful market mood. However, the market sentiment could become uncertain after the release of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US NFP report is expected to show that 185K fresh payrolls were added by employers, which were higher than the prior release of 185K.
Investors will also pay attention to the Average Hourly Earnings data for May, which exhibits the pace of the wage growth momentum. Annually, Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to have grown steadily by 3.9%. The US official Employment data that reflects country’s labor market health will significantly influence expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts in September.
NZD/USD rises to the horizontal resistance plotted from February 22 high at 0.6219. The Kiwi asset trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern in which each pullback is considered as buying opportunity by market participants. Upward-sloping 20-and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 0.6127 and 0.6079, respectively, suggest that the overall trend is quite bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that momentum has leaned towards the upside.
An upside move above June 6 high at 0.6216 will drive the asset January 15 high near 0.6250, followed by January 12 high near 0.6280.
On the contrary, fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 4 high around 0.6050. This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6000 and April 25 high at 0.5969.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6119
|Daily SMA50
|0.6027
|Daily SMA100
|0.6066
|Daily SMA200
|0.6053
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6173
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6132
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flatlines near 1.0900, as US NFP data looms
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, oscillating in a range in European trading on Friday. The pair turns cautious alongside risk sentiment, as the focus now shifts to the US NFP data release for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold price falls by $20 to test $2,350 as China halts reserves buying
Gold price has come under intense selling in the European session, losing nearly $20 in the last hour to test $2,350. China halted its Gold reserve purchases after 18 straight months, exacerbating the pain in Gold price. China is the world's top yellow metal consumer.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2800 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD trades modestly flat near 1.2800 in the European session on Friday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias, as traders drift on the sidelines ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Cronos price likely to rally 20%
Cronos price stabilizes around the weekly candlestick close and 50-day EMA, indicating strong support. On-chain data reveals a market capitulation event, with certain whales capitalizing on the downturn to accumulate CRO.
US NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to grow by 185K in May amid increasing signs of cooling labor market
The United States will release the May Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Ahead of the event, the country released multiple employment-related figures that anticipate a soft NFP headline figure.