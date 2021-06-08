NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside extension

- NZD/USD bears are in control below critical daily resistance.
- bears will seek a break of near term support and a downside continuation below recent daily lows.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears lurking at 21-day EMA, the bears are indeed in control from anticipated resistance and a downside daily extension could be on the cards.
Prior analysis
''NZD/USD is testing the bearish commitments from the prior support structure that would be expected to act as resistance.
A 50% mean reversion is significant and failures at resistance could lead to a downside continuation below the current daily support structure.''
''The 21-EMA and the confluence with the prior lows and the 50% mean reversion level offers a convincing case for the bears.''
Live market analysis, daily chart
Bears taking out the 21-day EMA to the downside is significant and a break of a family liquidity zone that is current support will be convincing.
A continuation to the downside below the prior daily lows is on the cards at this juncture but a daily close below the current structure would be preferable as further confirmation.
