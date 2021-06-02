NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking on the bears at critical 4-hour resistance

- NZD/USD bulls taking back control and a break of 4-hour resistance.
- Bulls seeking a fresh daily impulse and weekly high.
NZD/USD is in a bullish environment according to the following top-down analysis and harmony throughout the various time frames.
The bird is on the verge of a breakout of 4-hour resistance which is the foundations of a daily bullish impulse and fresh weekly highs.
Monthly chart
The bulls are above prior resistance that would be expected to act as new support in what is the current makings of a fresh monthly bullish impulse.
Weekly chart
The price is trapped between support and resistance at this juncture but the bias is bullish considering the higher lows and prospects of a break of resistance.
Daily chart
There is a bullish bias aligning with both the monthly and weekly time frames.
The price is holding as the prior resistance and is firmly above the dynamic supporting trendline.
traders will be looking for bullish conditions on the lower time frames for an optical entry to target a test of the daily resistance seeking to get into a breakeven position on the way there.
4-hour chart
Progress, breaking through the 21-EMA
As illustrated, the price action is going according to the forecast, so far, so good.
That being said, the big test will be the current resistance.
A break of which will be highly bullish for the pair from which traders will start to roll up their sleeves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50
Cardano price emerged from a descending channel on May 30 on the four-hour chart, lifting ADA from below the 2018 high at $1.39 and over the 61.8% retracement of the May correction at $1.69.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.