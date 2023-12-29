NZD/USD Price Analysis: At make or a break around 0.6300

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • NZD/USD drops gradually from 0.6360 amid recovery in the US Dollar.
  • Investors see the Fed reducing interest rates from March 2024.
  • NZD/USD delivers a breakdown of the upward-sloping chart pattern.

The NZD/USD pair faces nominal sell-off near 0.6360 as the US Dollar has attempted a recovery move despite thin trading activity. The Kiwi asset struggled to extend recovery as the higher risk-appetite of the market participants is fading away.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded to near 101.20 but the broader appeal is still bearish as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from March 2024. Consistently easing price pressures and labour market conditions would allow Fed policymakers to endorse rate cut decision.

Next week, further action in the US Dollar will be guided by the Manufacturing PMI and the Employment data for December. While the New Zealand Dollar will be in action due to the release of the Caixin manufacturing PMI data for December.

NZD/USD is at a make or a break level around 0.6300. The asset has delivered a breakdown of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has started declining, which indicates that the near-term trend has turned bearish.

A range shift move by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) into the 20.00-60.00 region from the bullish territory of 40.00-80.00 indicates a bearish momentum.

Fresh downside move appear if the asset drops below December 25 low at 0.6246. This would expose the asset to November 29 high at 0.6208 and December 14 low at 0.6168.

In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above December 28 high of 0.6370 would drive the asset towards December 26 high near 0.6410. Breach of the latter would open upside for February 2 near 0.6463.

NZD/USD hourly chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.631
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.6332
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6221
Daily SMA50 0.6061
Daily SMA100 0.5998
Daily SMA200 0.6092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.637
Previous Daily Low 0.6323
Previous Weekly High 0.6329
Previous Weekly Low 0.6186
Previous Monthly High 0.6208
Previous Monthly Low 0.5788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6313
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6294
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6266
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.636
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6407

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading

EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading

EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around 1.1050 on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's rebound, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session

GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2750 after rising toward 1.2800 in the early European session on Friday. The market action remains subdued on the last trading day of the year as volumes thin out ahead of the long weekend.

GBP/USD News

Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher

Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher

After rising toward $2,080, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,060, pressured by the rebound seen in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing large bets on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here

Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here

Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.

Read more

Beware of the perma bears in 2024

Beware of the perma bears in 2024

While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures