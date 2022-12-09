NZD/USD Price Analysis: Approaches 0.6480 hurdle on overall positive China inflation report

- NZD/USD prints four-day uptrend after China’s November month inflation data.
- Clear upside break of one-week-old descending trend line favor buyers.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, fortnight-old support line restricts bear’s entry.
NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh the daily high near 0.6410 during the four-day uptrend on early Friday. The Kiwi pair’s latest gains could be linked to China’s monthly inflation data, as well as the technical breakout.
That said, China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to -0.2% MoM during November versus 0.1% expected and prior. However, the yearly figures came in firmer, to 1.6% versus 1.0% market forecast and 2.1% prior. On the same line was the Producer Price Index (PPI) which improved to -1.3% YoY during the stated month despite -1.5% forecasts and -1.3% previous readings.
It should be noted that the NZD/USD pair’s sustained break of a two-week-long descending trend line joins firmer RSI and bullish MACD signals to keep buyers directed towards the monthly high near 0.6480.
In a case where the NZD/USD bulls dominate past 0.6480, the 0.6500 round figure and June’s peak near 0.6575 could flash on their radars.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support line, around 0.6355 by the press time, precedes the 50-SMA level of 0.6330 to restrict the short-term NZD/USD downside.
However, a convergence of the 100-SMA and an upward-sloping trend line from November 21, near 0.6255, appears a tough nut to crack for the Kiwi pair bears and holds the key for their entry.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.5937
|Daily SMA100
|0.6032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6282
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6389
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6326
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6477
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6155
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
