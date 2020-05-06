NZD/USD: New Zealand trade data, PM Ardern keep buyers hopeful around 0.6050

- NZD/USD bounces off 0.6040 after upbeat catalysts.
- New Zealand (NZ) exports are up 3.3%, registers a 20% rise in offerings to China.
- NZ PM Ardern cites strategic advantage of the active government.
- US data, virus/trade updates will be the key moving forward.
Following its U-turn from 0.6040, NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.6055 in early Wednesday’s trading. The pair’s latest catalysts seem to be the upbeat New Zealand trade data and comments from PM Jacinda Ardern.
Read: New Zealand’s exports rose 3.3% YoY in three months ended April 29
As per the provisional readings of February-April trade data from Stats NZ, New Zealand’s total exports to all countries were up 3.3% whereas exports to the key customer China rose 20%.
Earlier, NZ PM Ardern said, “The early and fast government response to the virus outbreak has helped the economy be positioned to rebuild more quickly than many others globally. That is our safe-haven strategic advantage."
It should also be noted that the hopes of the US economic restart, as hinted by US President Donald Trump, offered the early-day help to the kiwi pair in extending Tuesday’s recovery gains from 0.6033.
Even so, the market’s risk-tone seems to dwindle amid on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) worries as well as downbeat activity numbers from the global majors. As a result, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.15% to 2,854 by the time of writing.
Looking forward, a lack of major data in Asia will keep traders directed towards US economics, led by today’s ADP Employment Change, for fresh impulse. However, any more detail concerning the economic restart as well as virus updates could offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
While 0.6100 acts as the immediate resistance, buyers are targeting April top of 0.6176 during the further upside. Alternatively, a confluence of 50-day SMA and an ascending trend line since March 23, 2020, seems to limit the pair’s immediate downside around 0.6035/40, a break of which can recall April 23 low of 0.5910.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6055
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6039
|Daily SMA50
|0.6046
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.6349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6033
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact above 0.6400 amid expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. The bulls also cheer the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20
USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.
WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed
WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.
Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle
Gold prices snap three-day winning streak. The yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure.
Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs
Investors took the US dollar and US equities higher on Tuesday following better than expected data. Service sector activity contracted at its fastest pace since 2009 but the decline in non-manufacturing ISM from 52.5 to 41.8 was better than the market’s 38.0 forecast.