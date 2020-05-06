NZ PM Ardern: Economy has a safe haven advantage

New Zealand’s (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the economy has a safe haven advantage.

Key quotes

“The early and fast government response to the virus outbreak has helped the economy be positioned to rebuild more quickly than many others globally.”

"That is our safe-haven strategic advantage."

“Q1 jobs data shows economy was strong heading into the outbreak.”

“Microsoft plans to open a data centre region in NZ is a sign the economy is open for quality business investment.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD has bounced off lows and now trades with modest gains at 0.6055, as the bulls digest the upbeat NZ jobs headline numbers.