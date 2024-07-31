NZD/USD maintains position above 0.5900 after China PMI, awaits Fed policy decision

NZD/USD advances due to dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s interest rates trajectory.

The US Dollar extends its decline due to growing anticipation of a Fed rate cut in September.

The Kiwi Dollar may struggle due to rising odds of an early rate cut by the RBNZ.

NZD/USD trades around 0.5910 during the European session on Wednesday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session after hitting a three-month low at 0.5857 on Monday. This upside of the NZD/USD could be attributed to the dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at its policy meeting scheduled for Wednesday. However, there is growing anticipation of a rate cut in September. Additionally, signs of cooling inflation and easing labor market conditions in the United States are further fueling expectations of multiple rate cuts by the Fed this year, potentially totaling three cuts. These speculations are putting pressure on the US Dollar.

In New Zealand, Building Permits dropped by 13.8% month-on-month in June, following an upwardly revised 1.9% decrease in the previous month. This marks the steepest decline since February 2021. Additionally, the ANZ Business Confidence index surged to 27.1 in July from 6.1 in June, marking the first rise in six months and reaching its highest level since February.

Speculation about an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might limit the upside potential of the NZD/USD pair. Investors are expecting potential rate cuts from the RBNZ, with traders currently indicating a 44% probability of such a move due to recent weak inflation and labor data.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) received support after the release of the Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July, considering China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI posted a reading of 49.4 for July, slightly above the expected 49.3 but below the prior 49.5. Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 as expected. Since changes in the Chinese economy can significantly impact the New Zealand market, these PMI readings are particularly relevant.