NZD/USD longs are in the market, 0.63 eyed with RBNZ main event

- NZD/USD has been perking up from the failed breakout on Friday with eyes on RBNZ.
- NZD/USD longs are in the market with the 0.6270s eyed that safeguard a move to test 0.63 territories.
NZD/USD is getting set for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand tomorrow and has been tucked up in a tight range due to a slow start this week with the United States out on holiday for Presidents’ Day.
''The Kiwi’s immediate future will depend on what the RBNZ do, but as markets contemplate the cost of rebuilding and the impact that’s likely to have on inflation, insurance flows and infrastructure spending, it’s quickly becoming a potential driver of sustained NZD strength – more than we thought just a few days ago,'' analysts at ANZ Bank wrote in a note on Tuesday, adding, ''market expectations seem to have swung slightly away from arguments to go easy post-cyclone and back toward the economic arguments to press ahead with hikes.''
The US Dollar dynamic
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is being guided by US Treasuries that are pressured in a more hawkish environment. However, further significant US Dollar strength might need the Fed Funds futures market to start pricing in a 50bp rate hike in March. But with markets expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just under 5.3% by July, the move in the greenback may have run its course.
As measured by the DXY index, it fell in light trade on Monday, losing territory to a low of 103.76. However, it is still up almost 1.8% for the month, on track for its first monthly gain since September. It hit a six-week high of 104.67 on Friday and while below there, the pressures are on.
NZD/USD technical analysis
NZD/USD has been perking up from the failed breakout on Friday and longs are in the market with the 0.6270s eyed that safeguard a move to test 0.63 territories.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.6900 Premium
AUD/USD trades near an early high of 0.6920, as the US Dollar lost steam as the day went by. A holiday in the US maintained major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges ahead of fresh catalysts.
EUR/USD stable below 1.0700 as investors await fresh guidelines Premium
The EUR/USD pair consolidated throughout a quiet Monday, trading a handful of pips below the 1.0700 level. A hawkish US Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions weigh on the market mood.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,840, bears retain control Premium
Spot gold consolidates Friday's gains, trading just above the $1,840 threshold. The bright metal extended its recovery to $1,847.45 on Monday but pared gains mid-European morning. XAU/USD stabilized in the $1,843 price zone as United States markets are closed amid President's Day holiday.
This is how rising greed in the crypto market could trigger a 23% rally in Chainlink price
Chainlink price is reacting to Bitcoin’s rally, climbing the charts quickly to recover the losses the altcoin witnessed following FTX’s collapse.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.