NZD/USD jumps from around YTD lows on slipping US yields ahead of Fed’s decision

- NZD/USD trades at 0.5917, up 0.37%, as US Treasury bond yields retreat, providing a tailwind for the Kiwi currency.
- Federal Reserve expected to hold rates steady; markets keenly await updates to the 'dot-plot' and Summary of Economic Projections.
- Busy week for New Zealand economic data, including Current Account and GDP, could further influence the NZD/USD direction.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trims some of its losses vs. the American Dollar (USD) and prints solid gains of 0.37% as US Treasury bond yields retrace from last week’s high, ahead of the following US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Hence, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.5917 after hitting a daily low of 0.5895.
Market sentiment is upbeat ahead of the Fed’s decision, bolstering the Kiwi, though it remains near the day’s lows. Improvement on last week’s Chinese data sponsored a slim recovery on the NZD/USD pair amid an absent US economic docket on Monday.
Jerome Powell and Co. are expected to keep rates unchanged while updating their monetary policy path, as he and his colleagues would actualize the ‘dot-plot.’ Additionally, Fed officials would update their economic forecasts, included in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
Should be said the latest US economic data showed inflation ticked up, retail sales hold the fort, growing at solid levels, while the labor market remains tight. Even though consumer sentiment deteriorated, they remain optimistic that prices would edge lower, as shown by the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment report.
Nevertheless, as US economic activity continues to slow down at a moderate pace, market participants have begun to price in a possible soft landing. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.17%, down at 105.15, a tailwind for the NZD/USD. Falling US Treasury bond yields are to be blamed, as the 10-year note coupon falls 0.39%, at 4.317%.
Aside from this, the New Zealand (NZ) economic docket during the current week could delineate the NZD’s direction. The release of the Current Account, the Westpac Consumer Survey, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the Trade Balance would give us some clues regarding the status of NZ’s economy.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Last week, the NZD/USD remained in sideways trading, unable to break to new year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.589, but unable to reclaim the 0.6000 figure. Nevertheless, the pair is still downward biased as the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs) slopes aim downwards. That and price action remaining below the September 1 daily high at 0.6015 could pave the way for further upside and test the 50-DMA at 0.6047. On the downside, the 0.5900 threshold is the first support, followed by the YTD low.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.5898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6054
|Daily SMA100
|0.6111
|Daily SMA200
|0.6199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
