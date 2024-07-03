NZD/USD inches higher to near 0.6100 due to dovish Fedspeak

- NZD/USD gains ground as dovish comments from Fed officials raise speculations of rate cuts.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is getting back on the disinflationary path.
- The economic slowdown in China, a major trade partner, poses a headwind for the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD appreciates for the second successive session as the US Dollar (USD) struggles due to the escalated speculations of Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in 2024. The NZD/USD pair trades around 0.6080 during the European trading hours on Wednesday.
The Greenback could limit its downside as US Treasury yields improve with 2-year and 10-year Treasury bonds standing at 4.75% and 4.43%, respectively, at the time of writing. Traders will be looking for further direction from the US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI for June, and the FOMC Minutes, all of which are scheduled for release later on Wednesday.
As per Reuters, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s somewhat dovish remarks on Tuesday. Powell said that the Fed is getting back on the disinflationary path. Additionally, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee cautioned on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC, stating, "I see some warning signs that the real economy is weakening."
On the Kiwi’s front, the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in China, a major trading partner, fell to 51.2 in June from 54.0 in May, according to the latest data released by Caixin on Wednesday. The market had forecast a figure of 53.4 for the period. This decline adds to concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and poses a headwind for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to deliver an interest rate decision next week after maintaining borrowing costs at 5.5% for the seventh consecutive meeting in May. Expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut rates earlier than projected may restrain any significant appreciation of the NZD/USD pair.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs back above 1.0750 ahead of ADP, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD has regained lost ground above 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair draws support from the renewed US Dollar weakness, in the aftermath of the dovish Fed Chair Powell's comments. Eyes turn to US ADP data, Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2700, looks to US data/Fed minutes
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700 in European trading on Wednesday, attempting a modest bounce. Traders appear reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC minutes while the UK elections on Thursday also keep them on the edge. US ADP data eyed as well.
Gold jumps toward $2,350, with eyes on key US events
Gold price is closing in on $2,350 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, staging a rebound amid a fresh leg down in the US Dollar. Gold price capitalizes on dovish Fed Chair Powell's remarks on Tuesday, which added to the September rate cut expectations. US ADP data and Fed Minutes on tap.
Bitcoin struggles around $64,000 level
Bitcoin faces resistance near the $64,000 daily level, leading to a 1.05% decline in trading on Wednesday. Ethereum and Ripple similarly encounter resistance, resulting in 1% and 0.5% declines, respectively.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 160K new jobs in June
The United States ADP Research Institute will release its monthly report on private sector job creation for June. The announcement is expected to show that the country’s private sector added 160K new positions in June after adding 152K in May.