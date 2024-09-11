NZD/USD hovers around 0.6150 ahead of US CPI release

- NZD/USD pares its intraday losses ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Index data.
- The lower US Treasury yields put downward pressure on the US Dollar.
- Morgan Stanley's Robin Xing emphasizes the greater need for China to implement stimulus measures to overcome the debt-deflation challenge.
NZD/USD trims its intraday losses, trading around 0.6150 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) faces challenges as the US Treasury yields continue to decline ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled to be released later in the North American hours. This inflation report may offer fresh cues regarding the potential magnitude of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate cut in September.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six other major currencies, halts its three-day winning streak. The DXY trades around 101.40 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.57% and 3.62%, respectively, at the time of writing.
However, last week’s US labor market report raised uncertainty over the likelihood of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its September meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has slightly decreased to 31.0%, down from 38.0% a week ago.
Morgan Stanley's Chief China Economist, Robin Xing, stated that China is undoubtedly experiencing deflation, likely in the second stage of the process. Xing noted that Japan's experience suggests that the longer deflation persists, the greater the need for China to implement significant stimulus measures to overcome the debt-deflation challenge, per Business Standard. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the Kiwi markets as both countries are close trade partners.
UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia observed that the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could potentially break below 0.6115, though it is highly unlikely that the support at 0.6085 will come into play. They also noted that as long as the NZD remains below 0.6220, a break below 0.6150 is possible.
Read the full article: NZD/USD can break below 0.6115 – UOB Group
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
