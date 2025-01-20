NZD/USD holds gains above 0.5600 despite a market caution ahead of Trump’s inauguration

NZD/USD remains stronger despite a cautious mood ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Traders adopt caution amid uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policy pledges, including imposing tariffs and extending tax cuts.

The PBoC maintained its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively.

The NZD/USD pair pauses its two-day losing streak, trading around 0.5610 during the Asian hours on Monday. This upside of the pair is attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) amid cautious market sentiment ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later in the day. Additionally, US markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the USD against six major currencies, hovers around 109.10 at the time of writing. Despite this, the Greenback finds some support as US Treasury yields rise, fueled by concerns over Trump’s proposed policies, including potential tariffs, extended tax cuts, and stricter immigration measures. Analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future interest rate decisions may hinge on how aggressively these policies are implemented.

Market participants will closely monitor Trump’s anticipated executive orders, expected to follow shortly after he takes office. Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to maintain current interest rates at its January meeting, with most economists surveyed by Reuters predicting a resumption of rate hikes in March.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Monday that it would keep its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged. The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) remains at 3.10%, while the five-year LPR stands at 3.60%. Since China and New Zealand are close trading partners, any shifts in China’s economy could have an impact on Antipodean markets.

The NZD also gained ground due to the robust economic data from China. China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 5.4% over the year in the fourth quarter of 2024 after reporting a 4.6% expansion in the third quarter. Data beat the market consensus of 5% in the reported period, by a wide margin. Additionally, the annual December Retail Sales increased by 3.7% vs. the 3.5% expected and 3.0% prior, while Industrial Production arrived at 6.2% vs. the 5.4% forecast and November’s 5.4%.