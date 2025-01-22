NZD/USD falls to near 0.5650 following inflation data, focus on Trump’s tariff plans

NZD/USD depreciates as annual inflation remains within the RBNZ target range of 1-3% in December.

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

The US Dollar maintains its position as Trump confirmed that the proposal for universal tariff hikes is still under consideration.

NZD/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.5650 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) received downward pressure following the latest domestic inflation figures.

New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 2.2% year-over-year in Q4 2024, marginally exceeding expectations but staying within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target range of 1-3%. Quarterly, the CPI increased by 0.5%, showing a slight moderation from the 0.6% rise recorded in the previous quarter.

The data suggested that price pressures remained largely contained, reinforcing expectations for another jumbo rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in February. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 90% chance of another 50 basis points (bps) reduction on February 19, adding to the two delivered earlier in the cycle. The RBNZ is expected to deliver a total of 100 bps of rate cuts for the remainder of 2025.

Additionally, the NZD/USD pair remains subdued due to increased risk-off sentiment as US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting February 1.

The US Dollar (USD) holds onto modest gains as US President Donald Trump confirmed that the proposal for universal tariff hikes is still under consideration, although he stated, "We are not ready for that yet." Additionally, Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to investigate and address the ongoing trade deficits.

Moreover, the USD could recover its recent losses in the near term as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain its benchmark overnight rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range during its January meeting. Investors anticipate that Trump's policies could increase inflationary pressures, which might limit the Fed to only one more rate cut.