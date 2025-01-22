NZD/USD falls to near 0.5650 following inflation data, focus on Trump’s tariff plans

- NZD/USD depreciates as annual inflation remains within the RBNZ target range of 1-3% in December.
- US President Donald Trump's administration is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
- The US Dollar maintains its position as Trump confirmed that the proposal for universal tariff hikes is still under consideration.
NZD/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.5650 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) received downward pressure following the latest domestic inflation figures.
New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 2.2% year-over-year in Q4 2024, marginally exceeding expectations but staying within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target range of 1-3%. Quarterly, the CPI increased by 0.5%, showing a slight moderation from the 0.6% rise recorded in the previous quarter.
The data suggested that price pressures remained largely contained, reinforcing expectations for another jumbo rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in February. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 90% chance of another 50 basis points (bps) reduction on February 19, adding to the two delivered earlier in the cycle. The RBNZ is expected to deliver a total of 100 bps of rate cuts for the remainder of 2025.
Additionally, the NZD/USD pair remains subdued due to increased risk-off sentiment as US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting February 1.
The US Dollar (USD) holds onto modest gains as US President Donald Trump confirmed that the proposal for universal tariff hikes is still under consideration, although he stated, "We are not ready for that yet." Additionally, Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to investigate and address the ongoing trade deficits.
Moreover, the USD could recover its recent losses in the near term as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain its benchmark overnight rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range during its January meeting. Investors anticipate that Trump's policies could increase inflationary pressures, which might limit the Fed to only one more rate cut.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
