NZD/USD eyes a recovery near 0.6250 as Fed’s tightening cycle looks set to terminate

- NZD/USD is gauging a cushion below 0.6250 as US Inflation will be attacked by Fed’s rates and tight credit conditions.
- The upside for the USD Index looks restricted as the Fed is set to terminate its policy-tightening cycle sooner.
- Widening insurance blanket for deposits from US Yellen infused confidence among market participants.
The NZD/USD pair is showing signs of exhaustion in the corrective move below 0.6250 in the early Asian session. The Kiwi asset displayed a downside move on late Thursday after the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded from 102.00. The market tone is still upbeat as investors are cheering signals of a policy-tightening end recovered from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s commentary.
The comment from Fed Powell that ‘some additional policy firming may be appropriate’ was sensed as music to the ears of investors. It is highly likely that the Fed is one rate hike far from reaching the terminal rate but the battle against sticky United States inflation will continue till Consumer Price Index (CPI) gets softened to 2%.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded their positive move in early Asia as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the government is ‘prepared for additional deposits actions if warranted’. Widening insurance blanket for deposits has infused confidence among market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded to near 102.60 but is likely to face stiff barriers ahead. US inflation would face dual attacks from now as the Fed is not willing to consider rate cuts this year and tight credit conditions from US banks for households and businesses would result in lower demand, weaker activities, and inflation softening.
Going forward, preliminary S&P Global PMI (March) data will be keenly watched. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to trim to 47.0 from the former release of 47.3. And, Service PMI might soften to 50.5 from the prior release of 50.6. Weaker-than-anticipated PMI data might impact the USD Index further.
The New Zealand Dollar is expected to gain strength ahead as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) battle against inflation is far from over. More rate hikes are in pipeline from the RBNZ as NZ inflation has not meaningfully decelerated yet.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6246
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.6221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6194
|Daily SMA50
|0.6304
|Daily SMA100
|0.6275
|Daily SMA200
|0.6162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6283
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6171
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
