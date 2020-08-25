NZD/USD erases gains, drops toward daily lows near 0.6515

- Kiwi losses momentum versus US dollar remains in a range
- US data: New home sales soar in July while Consumer confidence tumbles in August
The NZD/USD spiked to 0.6558 after the beginning of the American session but then turned to the downside, back to the 0.6535 area. Since Friday, the pair has been unable to move away from that level. The move higher took place amid a decline of the greenback that later recovered strength, keeping NZD/USD in a tight range.
The greenback is posting mixed results on Tuesday, by rising sharply versus the yen but down against most of majors currencies. Economic data from the US came in mixed. While new home sales surged above expectations to the highest level since December 2006 in July, consumer confidence numbers for August registered a sharp decline. Market participants mostly ignored those numbers.
In Wall Street, equity prices spent most of the time in positive territory but turned during the last hours. The Dow Jones is falling 0.42% while S&P500 and Nasdaq gain modestly. Earlier, optimism about US/China relationship improved market sentiment.
The NZD/USD continues to move sideways, around 0.6535. A consolidation above 0.6550 could point to further gains, while below 0.6515, losses under 0.6500 seem likely. In the G10 space, the kiwi is among the worst performers. AUD/NZD is trading modestly higher on Tuesday. Early on Wednesday, the July Trade Balance report is due.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6533
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6599
|Daily SMA50
|0.6555
|Daily SMA100
|0.6352
|Daily SMA200
|0.6374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6521
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6599
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.