- NZD/USD tumbles more than 0.70%, trading at 0.6124, erasing gains from Thursday's session.
- US jobs data was better than expected, spurring a dip in the unemployment rate.
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rises to 69.0, its highest level since August, with revised lower inflation expectations.
NZD/USD is dropping and erased Thursday’s gains on Friday after US economic data sent traders scrambling to pare dovish bets on the US Federal Reserve as November’s Nonfarm Payrolls exceeded estimates. That shows the economy’s resilience; hence, the pair tumbles more than 0.70% and trades at 0.6124.
NZD/USD finished the week down, traders eye next week’s FOMC meeting
As previously mentioned, the US Department of Labor released November’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which depicted the labor market is in better shape than previously released data in the week. The economy added 199,000 jobs, more than the 150,000 in October, and exceeded forecasts of 180,000. As a consequence, the unemployment rate dipped from 3.9% to 3.7%, and Average hourly earnings stood at 4% during the last 12 months to date, suggesting a wage-price spiral is out of discussion.
Following the data release, the NZD/USD seesawed on a wide range and dived to its low of the day at 0.6103 before recovering some ground. Nevertheless, the damage is done, with the pair set to finish the week with losses.
Besides that, the University of Michigan (UoM) revealed its latest consumer poll, which showed American households are more optimistic regarding the economic outlook, as the Consumer Sentiment Index rose by 69.0, its highest level since August, while inflation expectations were revised lower.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against six rivals, rose by 0.30%, at 104.01, underpinned by a jump in US yields. The US 10-year bond yield climbed 8 basis points and is set to finish the week at 4.236%.
In the meantime in New Zealand, next week’s economic docket will feature the Current Account alongside the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the third quarter. Estimates lie at 0.2%, less than the previous quarter's growth of 0.9%. On the US front, Traders focus on the following week's US inflation report and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6122
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|0.6172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6068
|Daily SMA50
|0.5971
|Daily SMA100
|0.5982
|Daily SMA200
|0.6089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6194
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6112
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
