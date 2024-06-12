NZD/USD depreciates to near 0.6150 as the Fed is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged

- NZD/USD inches lower as the US Dollar remains strong ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September has decreased to 52%.
- The RBNZ is anticipated to maintain its current interest rate until at least mid-2025.
NZD/USD edges lower as traders favor the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision and the release of US inflation figures for May, scheduled for later in the North American trading hours. The NZD/USD pair edges lower to near 0.6140 during the European hours on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged, maintaining it in the range of 5.25%-5.50% in June as it strives to reduce inflation toward its 2% target. The strong US labor market conditions have reduced the chances of a Fed rate cut in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has decreased to 52%, down from 67% a week earlier.
Investors will likely closely monitor key US inflation data, which is due later in the North American session. The US headline and core CPI figures for May are projected to show year-over-year increases of 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively.
On Kiwi’s front, consumer inflation remained steady in May, while producer price deflation eased in China, a major trade partner of New Zealand. This situation suggests a need for additional stimulus to boost demand. China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained consistent at a 0.3% increase year-over-year in May, falling short of the expected 0.4% rise. On a monthly basis, Chinese CPI decreased by 0.1%, compared to a 0.1% increase in April.
Despite a weakening economy, high interest rates in New Zealand have continued to support the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is anticipated to maintain its current policy stance until at least mid-2025.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6136
|Daily SMA50
|0.6037
|Daily SMA100
|0.6068
|Daily SMA200
|0.6056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6117
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6216
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6101
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6191
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0750 as US CPI and Fed loom
EUR/USD is trading sideways below 1.0750 in Wednesday's Asian session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could have a big impact on the US Dollar's performance.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750 after UK GDP
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 early Wednesday, paying little heed to the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin could see high volatility due to US CPI
Bitcoin price is hovering around the weekly support level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around a 50% retracement level at $3,424. Ripple price retests its previous support at $0.467.
US core CPI inflation rate expected to edge lower ahead of Fed verdict on rates
The US Consumer Price Index is forecast to rise 3.4% YoY in May, at the same pace as in April. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to inch lower from 3.6% in April to 3.5% in May. The inflation data could impact the US Dollar value and the September rate cut expectations.