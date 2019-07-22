NZD/USD clings to 0.6760 amid greenback strength, lack of fresh catalysts

The pullback in expectations of the Fed’s excessive rate cuts keeps pleasing the USD buyers.

NZD/USD remains on the mercy of greenback moves due to no major news/data at home.

With the greenback extending the previous recovery amid no major fresh catalyst to watch, the NZD/USD pair begins Tuesday’s Asian trading session around 0.6760.

The kiwi pair remains on a back foot amid a pullback in expectations of much excessive rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve. Lack of data/event and no major headlines from the US-China trade front offered additional ease to traders while carrying earlier moves forward.

Investors showed little reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s tweets criticizing the Fed’s monetary policy and also remained less interested in the statements from his Fed nominee Judy Shelton.

China’s SCMP reported that the US trade negotiators will visit Beijing next week to have face-to-face talks with their Chinese counterparts. As per the latest news, the US is stuck around Huawei while China offered readiness to import more of the Agricultural products from the other side.

Moving on, economic calendar remains silent with the absence of major directives continue pushing markets to the Fed rate cut consensus amid blackout period for the US monetary policymakers. On the other hand, the US Housing Price Index, Existing Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index could entertain short-term traders.

Technical Analysis

Buyers seem exhausted around 15-week high with overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) flashing signs of a pullback towards 0.6750 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to May 2019 downpour at 0.6725.

On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6780 caps immediate upside of the quote, a break of which can trigger fresh buying interest targeting 0.6800 round-figure and then the April month high around 0.6840.