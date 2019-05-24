NZD/USD climbs to mid-0.65s on improved sentiment, weaker dollar

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD stages decisive recovery on Friday.
  • Monthly trade surplus of NZ beats expectations in April.
  • US Dollar Index drops to weekly lows below 98.

After dropping to its lowest level since late October at 0.6482 on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair reversed its direction to close the day modestly higher and continued to push higher on Friday boosted by slightly improved market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was up 0.42% on a daily basis at 0.6545.

Despite the lack of fresh developments that could deescalate the U.S.-China trade war fears, the risk appetite seems to be dominating the market action on Friday with the 10-year US T-bond yield adding more than 1.5% on a daily basis. Moreover, the S&P 500 Futures is adding 0.65% to suggest that Wall Street will open in the positive territory.

Meanwhile, the data published by Statistics New Zealand earlier today revealed that the trade surplus in April was $433 million, much higher than the market expectation of $4 million to provide an additional lift to the kiwi.

On the other hand, the broad-based USD weakness on Friday allows the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. Ahead of the durable goods orders data from the U.S., the US Dollar Index is down 0.13% on the day at 97.73. However, this recent drop seems to be a technical correction of this week's rally that carried the pair to its highest level in two years. If investors don't feel the need to flee to safer assets in the remainder of the day, the pair is likely to cling to its gains.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6544
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 0.6522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6584
Daily SMA50 0.6696
Daily SMA100 0.6755
Daily SMA200 0.6716
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6527
Previous Daily Low 0.6481
Previous Weekly High 0.6604
Previous Weekly Low 0.6513
Previous Monthly High 0.6838
Previous Monthly Low 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6509
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6499
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6493
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6464
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6539
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6556
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board.  The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location