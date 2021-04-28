NZD/USD bulls take control on the back of the Fed

- NZD/USD bulls take control following the Fed.
- Risk is on which is bullish for the kiwi for the coming sessions ahead.
NZD/USD is heading into the Asian shift on the bid following the Federal Reserve event that took the US dollar down a peg or two.
The Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, reassured markets that while economic data was indeed much stronger, it was too early to talk of tapering stimulus.
''The FOMC will be very cautious about unsettling accommodative financial market conditions, as engineering a vigorous and rapid recovery to minimise scarring is the policy objective,'' analysts at ANZ bak have stated,
''There are still 8.4m fewer jobs than pre-pandemic and still significant risks around COVID despite the successful vaccination programme. FX will take its lead from developments in US breakeven inflation and bond yields.''
Meanwhile, world shares stayed close to record highs while the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after the Fed which has boosted the bird also.
Ris is on following the central bank noting that progress on vaccines and economic recovery in a slightly less negative tone than its description in March.
This left some investors speculating that tapering could be on the cards sooner than anticipated.
''The proportion of the population that has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot has almost doubled since the March FOMC meeting,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''Fed policy settings and fiscal stimulus are certainly geared towards pushing inflation expectations up, but it could be a bit uncomfortable for markets when policymakers actually succeed in doing so and feel it’s time to take their foot off the gas – or even talk about the possibility. For now, though, Powell made it clear in the press conference that the labour market is key, and that that’s a long way from where it needs to be.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.7209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7109
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.7156
|Daily SMA200
|0.6934
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7239
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7201
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
