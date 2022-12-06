- NZD/USD bulls could be throwing in the towel here.
- Bears eye a move to test the trendline support.
NZD/USD is trading around flat on the day, sitting near 0.6320 having stuck to a tight range of 0.6303 and 0.6354. There has been little in the way of a catalyst this week so far, instead the bird has been inching away from the recent highs in what has been a fragile risk environment for financial markets so far, weighing on the high beta currencies such as NZD.
Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data combined with the start of the week's US Services PMIs have surfaced the prospects of a hawkish Federal Reserve interest rate decision at next week's meeting. In turn, the stock markets and commodity complex have been pressured at the start of the week.
Analysts at ANZ Bank think that the meeting will be tricky to interpret. ''A smaller hike is all but assured, leaving the focus on the terminal rate, which will have to strike the right balance: high enough to credibly bring down inflation, but not so high that it stokes recession fears. We still think it speaks mostly of US dollar volatility into year-end, with a good chance of a correction higher, but let’s see,'' the analysts explained.
''Next week’s HYEFU is also important for the NZD. It’s unlikely to be bond friendly, but potentially higher bond yields and the need for offshore buyers may translate to NZD buy flows,'' the analysts added.
NZD/USD technical analysis
If the bulls commit at this juncture, then there could be the case being made for another rejection at resistance as the bull cycle begins to decelerate and teeter out in the 0.6400s.
However, should there be a significant correction into liquidity near 0.6250, then if the bulls were to re-engage, then there could be a build-up for momentum to run the bird through resistance in the coming days/weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading at weekly lows as fears underpin the USD
The Australian Dollar came under selling pressure vs its American rival on Tuesday, despite a hawkish RBA. Market participants maintain the focus on the looming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Australian Q3 GDP coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slump below 1.0500 as US Dollar buying resumes
EUR/USD trades in the 1.0460 price zone early Asia as the greenback gathered momentum ahead of the daily close, following the poor performance of US indexes. Risk aversion dominated stock markets for a fourth consecutive day.
Gold consolidating weekly losses near $1,770.00
XAU/USD trades near the lower end of its weekly range, not far above a bearish breakout point. A sour market mood helped the greenback modestly following Wall Street’s opening. Uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision weighs on financial markets.
Solana is still on track for $18.66 after hiccup in Monday’s US session
SOL is quietly breaking through a key technical barrier that has put pressure on the downside. Although the break did not come with a violent breakout, SOL could still survive the volatile trading session in the US.
US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain
The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low.