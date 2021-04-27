NZD/USD: Bears attack 0.7200 amid pre-Fed trading lull, focus on Aussie data

- NZD/USD bounces off intraday low but remains depressed for the second consecutive day.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of the key event, light calendar at home restrict moves.
- Australia Q1 CPI, FOMC language will be the key.
NZD/USD portrays a corrective pullback while bouncing the intraday low to 0.7206 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the kiwi pair remains on the back foot amid cautious markets.
Strong US data and the highest growth in the US 10-year Treasury bond yields backed the US dollar’s recovery moves on Tuesday. However, the traders remained confused as risk catalysts flashed mixed signals, which in turn portrayed inaction by the Wall Street benchmarks.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Japan and India poses serious challenges to global recovery hopes. Also on the same line could be the uneven progress of the covid vaccinations in the West.
Alternatively, easy travel plans from Europe, the US and the UK join expectations of removing further activity restrictions, initially levied to tame the virus, to keep the investors hopeful.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a fresh direction while commodities wobble by the press time.
Moving on, a lack of major catalyst at home keeps NZD/USD at the mercy of Australia’s Q1 Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, expected 1.4% YoY versus 0.9% prior. Although upbeat forecasts for the Aussie data may propel the kiwi pair’s latest bounce, the pre-Fed trading lull and haywire risk catalysts could confuse the traders.
Read: AUD/USD: Pressured below 0.7800 on cautious sentiment ahead of Australia Q1 CPI, FOMC
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pullback from 0.7245 battles a two-week-old support line around the 0.7200 threshold, a break of which can drag the pair further down towards a 100-day SMA level of 0.7162.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7206
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43%
|Today daily open
|0.7237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7097
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.7154
|Daily SMA200
|0.6931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps consolidating just ahead of 1.2100
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.2060 but remains below the 1.2100 mark. Upbeat US data failed to impress, with market players waiting for the FOMC to make up their minds.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold stays sluggish around $1,780 ahead of Federal Reserve
Gold remains pressured below $1,800 with limited action. Markets sentiment dwindles amid doubts over US stimulus, covid conditions and vaccinations. Pre-Fed mood could drag moves but risk catalysts become the key drivers.
BTC holds the line, ETH at all-time highs, and XRP rockets
The three majors, BTC, ETH, and XRP, played to the technical indicators like maestros, holding essential support at the most crucial moments and proving that technicals have a role in assessing the state and direction of individual cryptocurrencies.
Tesla shares down despite record earnings
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.