AUD/USD: Pressured below 0.7800 on cautious sentiment ahead of Australia Q1 CPI, FOMC

- AUD/USD holds lower ground after declining the most in three days.
- Pre-Fed mood gains support from light calendar, virus woes in Asia and doubts over US stimulus.
- Aussie CPI may have recovered during Q1 despite snap lockdowns.
- Markets could stay sluggish with all eyes on FOMC.
Having snapped a two-day winning streak the previous day, AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.7765 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. Aussie traders’ return from a long weekend couldn’t get a warm welcome as markets turned before the key events. Also on the negative side were the mixed updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccinations, as well as chatters surrounding the future of US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending bill.
Fed is greater than Aussie CPI but surprises are on the table…
Tuesday’s US Conference Board Consumer Confidence, up from 109.0 to 121.7, became evidence that the recovery in the world’s largest economy is in full swing. However, the figures couldn’t impress markets amid cautious mood before the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is up for a meeting on late Wednesday. The reason could be traced to the Fed’s commitment to back the easy money policy that doesn’t become an easy task this time, considering strong US data.
“Tomorrow we expect the Fed to stand pat, reiterate the need for patience, and to highlight that they will look through any near-term temporary inflation increases, and won’t hike until we see sustained strength in actual data. They may also lift the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER). While technical and operational, the risk is that it is misinterpreted by the market, potentially adding to FX volatility,” said the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) ahead of the event.
The Pre-FOMC mood isn’t the only catalysts that contribute to the AUD/USD weakness but hopes of a positive surprise from the Aussie Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first quarter (Q1), expected 1.4% versus 0.9% prior, despite local lockdowns, also weigh on the quote.
Read: Australian Quarterly CPI Preview: A surprise lift in inflation on the cards
Further, the latest US Census data backed the Republicans’ hopes to regain the power in the Senate, which in turn will blur President Biden’s tax hike proposals and weigh on the mood. It should be noted that India’s worrisome covid figures, above 300K during the last six days, join the imbalance in the global vaccinations to test the market optimists.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks were mostly unchanged while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 1.62% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
While AUD/USD prices seem to pave the way for a nearby consolidation of losses on upbeat Aussie CPI, the rush to risk-safety and cautious mood may compress the quote’s immediate moves ahead of the key FOMC.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
Technical analysis
Although failures to stay beyond the 0.7800 threshold portray AUD/USD weakness, a confluence of a two-week-old rising support line and 50-day SMA, around 0.7720, becomes a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7768
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|0.7799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7679
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps consolidating just ahead of 1.2100
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.2060 but remains below the 1.2100 mark. Upbeat US data failed to impress, with market players waiting for the FOMC to make up their minds.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780
The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand.
BTC holds the line, ETH at all-time highs, and XRP rockets
The three majors, BTC, ETH, and XRP, played to the technical indicators like maestros, holding essential support at the most crucial moments and proving that technicals have a role in assessing the state and direction of individual cryptocurrencies.
Tesla shares down despite record earnings
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.