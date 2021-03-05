NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Volatility hindered progress, bulls hold on

  • NZD/CHF under pressure in Asian market volatility. 
  • Bulls will continue to monitor for bullish structure given the daily outlook remains bullish. 

As per the prior analysisNZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls holding firm at 4-hour support, the market moved higher to enable a trailing stop loss to be moved to breakeven, and then along came Powell. 

The Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, spoke in a WSJ webinar and was questioned on his outlook for the economy and the recent volatility in the bonds. 

The event resulted in volatility and a sell-off in higher beta currencies such as the kiwi as the US dollar rallied. 

CHF was the worst performer vs the greenback which helped to slow the downside in NZD/CHF, but the cross gave way to supply at a key support area while the dollar continues to pressure the kiwi.

Prior analysis, 4-hour chart

The price has been sticking to the entry point, but an upside move to break recent highs will trigger the breakeven point for a free rise towards the target. 

Live market, 4-hour chart

As illustrated, the market is just pips away from the breakeven stop loss. 

Should the market restructure a bullish scenario on the 4-hour time frame, an optimal reentry point can be established in the case that the current position is stopped-out for a scratch trade. 

Daily chart

