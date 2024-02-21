- Nvidia releases Q4 earnings after the close on Wednesday, February 21.
- Wall Street consensus has Nvidia earnings at $4.64 in adjusted EPS.
- Revenue is projected to climb 240% YoY to just under $20.6 billion.
- The weekly chart shows NVDA making an Evening Doji Star pattern.
UPDATE: Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16. Revenue of $22.1 billion beat consensus by $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter. Data Center revenue for the fourth quarter surged 409% from a year ago, and management said to expect overall Q1 revenue above $24 billion for the current quarter owing to that segment. Gaming revenue rose 56% YoY, while Professional Visualization sales climbed 105% from a year ago. Automotive sales fell 4% YoY.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock reversed 3.5% to encircle $670 on Wednesday as the entire market braces itself for the most anticipated earnings release of the season. The premier semiconductor designer in the world releases its fourth-quarter results after the close on Wednesday.
Nvidia briefly became the third most valuable publicly-traded company last week, surpassing the market caps of both Amazon (AMZN) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL). This week the company has shed more than 5%, dropping back into fifth place, as its lofty valuation worries many market participants, who conceive that an earnings miss or guidance cut would have repercussions for the whole market.
Additionally, Minutes from the previous Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in January will be released at 14:00 EST during Wednesday’s session and are weighing on markets that don’t expect an interest rate cut in the near term.
Wednesday has tech stock reeling as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Teladoc (TDOC) and Crowdstrike (CRWD) all sell off to the tune of double digits on earnings-related turmoil. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down about half a percentege point at the time of writing.
Nvidia stock earnings news
Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to post Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64. This would amount to an astounding 426% from a year ago and is the reason why Nvidia stock has gained 230% in just the last year.
Revenue is projected to rise 240% YoY to just shy of $20.6 billion as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) related server chips grows exponentially. Nvidia is the company at the heart of the supposed “AI revolution,” and competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are simply picking up the scraps.
For the quarter at hand, Nvidia has received more than 30 upward revisions to both earnings and revenue and not one lower revision. Goldman Sachs surprised the market earlier this month, when it upgraded its NVDA stock price target from $620 to $800 per share as the investment bank’s analyst said demand for AI chips would not let up in 2024.
Nvidia’s stock price will likely gyrate based on CEO Jensen Huang’s guidance for the 2024 calendar year (fiscal 2025). The current consensus calls for $21.51 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $91.3 billion for the full year.
Nvidia FAQs
What is Nvidia known for?
Nvidia is the leading fabless designer of graphics processing units or GPUs. These sophisticated devices allow computers to better process graphics for display interfaces by accelerating computer memory and RAM. This is especially true in the world of video games, where Nvidia graphics cards became a mainstay of the industry. Additionally, Nvidia is well-known as the creator of its CUDA API that allows developers to create software for a number of industries using its parallel computing platform. Nvidia chips are leading products in the data center, supercomputing and artificial intelligence industries. The company is also viewed as one of the inventors of the system-on-a-chip design.
What is the history of Nvidia?
Current CEO Jensen Huang founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. All three founders were semiconductor engineers, who had previously worked at AMD, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Hewlett-Packard. The team set out to build more proficient GPUs than currently existed in the market and largely succeeded by late 1990s. The company was founded with $40,000 but secured $20 million in funding from Sequoia Capital venture fund early on. Nvidia went public in 1999 under the ticker NVDA. Nvidia became a leading designer of chips to the data center, PC, automotive and mobile markets through its close relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor.
What is Nvidia’s relationship to artificial intelligence?
In 2022, Nvidia released its ninth-generation data center GPU called the H100. This GPU is specifically designed with the needs of artificial intelligence applications in mind. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs) rely on the H100’s high efficiency in parallel processing to execute a high number of commands quickly. The chip is said to speed up networks by six times Nvidia’s previous A100 chip and is based on the new Hopper architecture. The H100 chip contains 80 billion transistors. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1 trillion in May 2023 largely on the promise of its H100 chip becoming the “picks and shovels” of the coming AI revolution.
Why does Jensen Huang have a cult following?
Long-time CEO Jense Huang has a cult following in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street due to his strict loyalty and determination to build Nvidia into one of the world’s leading companies. Nvidia neary fell apart on several occasions, but each time Huang bet everything on a new technology that turned out to be the ticket to the company’s success. Huang is seen as a visionary in Silicon Valley, and his company is at the forefront of most major breakthroughs in computer processing. Huang is known for his enthusiastic keynote addresses at annual Nvidia GTC conferences, as well as his love of black leather jackets and Denny’s, the fast food chain where the company was founded.
Nvidia stock forecast
The worry among traders in the lead up to earnings is that Nvidia stock is showing signs of a bearish Evening Doji Star pattern on the weekly chart. This is when a Doji candlestick is perched above the previous candle’s long rising candle and followed by a bearish candlestick that closes below the midpoint of the first candlestick in the pattern.
Adding to the worries, the Doji candlestick from last week sits right on top of the long-term top trendline that has been creating a ceiling on NVDA stock since August 2020.
If Nvidia stock does miss on the earnings result, then expect NVDA to crater back toward the former resistance level of $500. The 21-week Simple Moving Average is also not far above that price level.
NVDA weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs
The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800
Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate
Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.
Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus
Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.