Nvidia releases Q4 earnings after the close on Wednesday, February 21.

Wall Street consensus has Nvidia earnings at $4.64 in adjusted EPS.

Revenue is projected to climb 240% YoY to just under $20.6 billion.

The weekly chart shows NVDA making an Evening Doji Star pattern.

UPDATE: Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16. Revenue of $22.1 billion beat consensus by $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter. Data Center revenue for the fourth quarter surged 409% from a year ago, and management said to expect overall Q1 revenue above $24 billion for the current quarter owing to that segment. Gaming revenue rose 56% YoY, while Professional Visualization sales climbed 105% from a year ago. Automotive sales fell 4% YoY.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock reversed 3.5% to encircle $670 on Wednesday as the entire market braces itself for the most anticipated earnings release of the season. The premier semiconductor designer in the world releases its fourth-quarter results after the close on Wednesday.

Nvidia briefly became the third most valuable publicly-traded company last week, surpassing the market caps of both Amazon (AMZN) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL). This week the company has shed more than 5%, dropping back into fifth place, as its lofty valuation worries many market participants, who conceive that an earnings miss or guidance cut would have repercussions for the whole market.

Additionally, Minutes from the previous Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in January will be released at 14:00 EST during Wednesday’s session and are weighing on markets that don’t expect an interest rate cut in the near term.

Wednesday has tech stock reeling as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Teladoc (TDOC) and Crowdstrike (CRWD) all sell off to the tune of double digits on earnings-related turmoil. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down about half a percentege point at the time of writing.

Nvidia stock earnings news

Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to post Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64. This would amount to an astounding 426% from a year ago and is the reason why Nvidia stock has gained 230% in just the last year.

Revenue is projected to rise 240% YoY to just shy of $20.6 billion as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) related server chips grows exponentially. Nvidia is the company at the heart of the supposed “AI revolution,” and competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are simply picking up the scraps.

For the quarter at hand, Nvidia has received more than 30 upward revisions to both earnings and revenue and not one lower revision. Goldman Sachs surprised the market earlier this month, when it upgraded its NVDA stock price target from $620 to $800 per share as the investment bank’s analyst said demand for AI chips would not let up in 2024.

Nvidia’s stock price will likely gyrate based on CEO Jensen Huang’s guidance for the 2024 calendar year (fiscal 2025). The current consensus calls for $21.51 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $91.3 billion for the full year.