- US NFP revisions worry the market on Friday.
- Unemployment Rate rises to 3.9%, above 3.7% consensus.
- China raises $27 billion investment vehicle to produce advanced chips.
- NASDAQ drops a full percentage point, while Nvidia loses 5%.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell more than 5% on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February roiled the market. February hiring was ahead of consensus, but January data saw a large-scale revision lower, while the Unemployment Rate rose to match the two-year high at 3.9%.
Nvidia closed Friday down 5.6% at $875.02, while the S&P 500 fell 0.65% and the NASDAQ dropped 1.16%.
Nvidia stock news: February NFP, Unemployment leads market lower
On Friday morning, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 275K jobs in the month of February. That figure was well above the 200K that was previously estimated.
However, the market focused on the deep revision to January’s figure. Arguably, January’s spike to 353K was the primary cause for Wall Street and the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushing out the schedule for the first cut to interest rates to June. In this report, the January figure was trimmed all the way to 229K. That makes the market wonder if February’s 275K figure won’t eventually be revised much lower as well.
At the same time, the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9%, which was a large-scale difference from the previous month’s 3.7% print. Investors compared the jump in unemployment to the month’s Average Hourly Earnings data, which only rose 0.1% from January. That rate was well below the 0.3% consensus and January rate of 0.5%. Together some analysts view the February report as a sign that the US economy is dimming.
Less dynamism in the economy and a looser labor market should give the Fed more reason to cut rates sooner, but the market on Friday seems worried that the data might be telling a more worrisome story. US Treasury yields fell for all tenures besides the 30-year as investors stormed into the safe asset at a strong pace.
In other news, the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, called the Big Fund, in China has proposed raising another $27 billion for a third semiconductor investment vehicle. The Big Fund has already put $45 billion to work in the domestic chip industry in order to build up Chinese self-sufficiency in the realm of semiconductors.
The Biden administration has ramped up sanctions against supplying the leading chips like Nvidia's H100 to Chinese corporations, so this fund would aim its sights on investments that could counter the Western sanctions by producing AI-enabled chips at home.
Nvidia stock forecast
Nvidia stock is pulling back on Friday in what seems quite necessary since the stock has been on the warpath north all year. Just on Thursday, NVDA stock reached an all-time high of $927.67, reaching a $2.3 trillion market cap. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been overbought for some time, which typically requires a period of consolidation, otherwise known as a cooling-off period.
Nvidia's intraday low was at $865. If it drops below here, both $840 and $800 are the next levels to watch. March 4 and March 5 experienced bottoms near $840, while $800 buffered the price action from February 26 through March 1, acting as both resistance and support. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also gunning for the $800 level, which provides its with more significance. Otherwise, a major pullback could send NVDA stock back to retouch the top of the upper trendline at $730 that held Nvidia stock down from 2020 through February of this year.
NVDA daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD targets 1.1000 on weaker Dollar post-Payrolls
EUR/USD picks up extra upside traction and opens the door to a potential test of the psychologial 1.1000 hurdle on the back of increased selling pressure in the Greenback following February's Non-farm Payrolls (+275K).
GBP/USD advances to 8-month highs around 1.2900
Further weakness in the US Dollar encourages GBP/USD to advance to the boundaries of the 1.2900 barrier for the first time since late July, all in response to the mixed tone from the US NFP for the month of February.
Gold prints an all-time high near $2,200
Further upside sees prices of the yellow metal advance past the $2,190 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week against the backdrop of the weaker Dollar, marginal moves in US yields and rising bets of an interest rate cut by the Fed at its June event.
XRP price declines as holders take nearly $370 million in profits ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline
XRP price dipped to $0.62 on Friday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important $0.60 level despite profit-taking activities of the altcoin’s holders. A key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is approaching.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week sees a flurry of US data releases, including CPI, retail sales, and industrial production - although we don't expect these to have any major impact on the Fed's decision-making.