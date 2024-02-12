Share:

Nvidia stock overtook Amazon's market cap on Monday.

NVDA stock has gained for five consecutive weeks and is up 45% YTD.

Beamr Imaging stock rose 700% after announcing joint research with Nvidia.

Arm Holdings stock has gained more than 20% on Monday.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock on Monday became the fourth most valuable US public company for a brief time after momentarily overtaking Jeff Bezos' crown jewel. The market capitalization of Nvidia closed the day at $1.785 trillion, just shy of the Amazon (AMZN) market cap of $1.79 trillion, however, Nvidia took the lead around 11:30AM EST for a few minutes before traders booked profits after lunchtime and Nvidia moved back into fifth place. The last time Nvidia was worth more than Amazon was in 2002.

NVDA stock traded up as much as 3.4% on Monday but closed the first day of the week up a more moderate 0.16% at $722.48.

The market was mixed on Monday afternoon as the Dow Jones gained 0.33%, while the NASDAQ Composite lost 0.3% and the S&P 500 shed 0.09% ahead of Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for January.

Nvidia stock news

Nvidia stock has been on an absolute tear of late. The past five consecutive weeks have seen the semiconductor stock notch new all-time highs, and four of the five weeks witnessed gains exceeding 8%.

Nvidia stock is up 45% year to date, which leads all other mega-cap tech stocks among the vaunted Magnificent Seven. The market is more than excited to look under the hood of CEO Jensen Huang's megalith when Nvidia releases quarterly results next Wednesday, February 21.

The eagerness pushing up the NVDA stock price comes from a mix of factors. But generally the market has sidelined prior worries about a glut of AI-focused chips on the market, uncertainty of Nvidia's supply keeping up and the Biden administration’s tech-related sanctions on China.

Earlier this month a Goldman analyst wrote that prior expectations of a pullback in server chip demand were unfounded, and Goldman raised its NVDA stock price target from $620 to $800.

Bank of America Securities strategist Michael Hartnett referenced in a client note that Nvidia has grown its market cap over the past two months by the market cap of Tesla (TSLA), which is valued at $600 billion.

In other news, Israeli video encoder Beamr Imaging (BMR) saw its stock rise over 700% on Monday after it announced that it would present new research alongside Nvidia researchers at the ACM Mile-High-Video 2024 this week. Beamr Imaging is scheduled to release its new video cloud service that runs on Nvidia hardware on February 20.

Nvidia was not the only semiconductor company reaching new heights on Monday either. Arm Holdings (ARM) is following up its 48% run last Thursday, the product of its first earnings release as a newly public company, with a 23% gain here on Monday.