Nvidia moves back toward $3 trillion as Barclays slaps NVDA with bullish $145 price target

Nvidia trades at new split-adjusted price on Monday.

NVDA underwent a 10-for-1 split last Friday.

Nvidia regained $3 trillion valuation following Barclays client note.

Advanced Micro Devices receives downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Nvidia (NVDA) is enjoying its first session following its 10-for-1 stock split on Monday with shares rising more than 1% midday to push the semiconductor powerhouse back to a $3 trillion market cap.

Barclays bank produced a client note calling $145 per share its 12-month price target, a 20% premium on the current price.

The US equity market gained in the afternoon following a morning sell-off. Most traders look forward to Wednesday’s twofer with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Fed’s interest rate decision/dot plot arriving in the same session.

Nvidia stock news

Shares of Nvidia stock closed last Friday at $1208.88 and opened on Monday at the new split-adjusted price at $120.38. NVDA shares then crested toward $123 on the Barclays news.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley said that Nvidia was first in line for a $25 billion opportunity from sovereign nations intent on fortifying their own national capabilities using Nvidia’s artificial intelligence-focused GPU chips.

O’Malley said this could be a $25 billion opportunity and that he foresees $157.1 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, as well as $0.61 in additional earnings per share. Nvidia’s fiscal calendar is a year ahead of the calendar, so this would refer to next year’s prospects.

Compared with existing analysts, O’Malley expects Nvidia to earn 7 cents better than the existing $3.55 per share consensus for fiscal 2026.

Nvidia’s positive review from Barclays was matched with a reticent one from Morgan Stanley in regard to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The analysts at the bank said projections were too rosy for AMD’s AI business.

"We like the AMD story, but investor expectations for the AI business still seem too high to us," wrote analysts in the investor note. "AMD looks expensive relative to other large cap AI plays NVDA and AVGO where we have more confidence on upward revisions to AI forecasts."

Morgan Stanley retained its $176 price target on AMD but moved it from Overweight to Equal Weight. AMD stock traded down more than 4% on Monday.





Nvidia stock forecast

Nvidia stock is a bit overextended, based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart below. It's largely remained that way for the past three weeks. When you account for appoximately 90% of the AI chip market, things can stay that way.

There's a resistance level at $96 that could turn into support if need be, as well as stronger, long-term support from February and April in the $74 to $77 range. Most traders will buy the dip, however, at least until NVDA breaks below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is now in the high $108s.