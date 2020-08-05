S&P 500 Index little changed after Florida reports 5,409 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 5,409 to a total of 502,739, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 225 to 7,751 and the hospitalizations fell by 130 to 7,599.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index paid little to no mind to these figures and was last seen gaining 0.57% on a daily basis at 3,325 points. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was recovered modestly from session lows to 92.70, where it was still down 0.6% on the day.