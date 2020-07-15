- NSW records 13 new cases of coronvirus overnight.
- That’s 13 new cases in the 24-hours to 8pm last night.
The Guardian reported that Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says 27,040 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday, and almost 1.2m tests have been conducted since 1 January.
He says the testing rate per 100,000 head of population remains “one of the highest in the world” but doesn’t say what it is.
It includes 10 cases connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the size of that cluster to 30.
Andrews said that most people are doing the right thing and obeying the stage three restrictions, but that if people do not follow the rules those restrictions could tighten.
If the rules are not followed, Andrews said, 'we will have to move to additional restrictions being put in place and we will have to prolong the period that the restrictions were put in place.'
He says he is concerned about the situation Melbourne is in.
These hospitalisation numbers are of great concern to us.
Key notes
- Victoria has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus overnight, and one more death.
- A woman in her 90s died overnight. It brings the number of deaths in the state to 27.
- There are 105 Victorians in hospital, up 20 from yesterday, and 27 people in intensive care.
- Of the new cases recorded overnight, 209 are still under investigation. The total number of cases in Victoria is 4,448, 1,931 are active.
