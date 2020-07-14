AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6964
- Australian NAB’s Business Confidence bounced sharply to 1 in June.
- The focus now shifts to the July Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at 6.3%.
- AUD/USD is holding within familiar levels between 0.69 and 0.70.
The AUD/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 0.6920 to close the day a couple of pips below a daily high of 0.6977. The pair held within familiar levels, with intraday movements determined by equities strength or weakness. Market players ignored upbeat Australian data released at the beginning of the day, as the NAB’s Business Confidence Index recovered to 1 in June against the -87 expected. The NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month printed at -7, much better than the -39 expected. Also, China unveiled its June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of $46.42 B, below the expected $58.6B, although exports and imports improved by more than anticipated.
This Wednesday, Australia will publish HIA New Home Sales for May, previously at -4.2% and the July Westpac Consumer Confidence, which came in at 6.3% in June.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains it’s neutral short-term stance, still unable to advance beyond the 0.7000 level but with the downside limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless around their midlines.
Support levels: 0.6930 0.6895 0.6850
Resistance levels: 0.6995 0.7020 0.7060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
