Share:

China's Nio stock rises more than 4% on Monday.

S&P 500 falls on Monday as market closes lower.

Li Auto earnings were the catalyst for EV stocks on Monday.

NIO shares lost more than 12% last week after JPMorgan downgraded the company.

Nio (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, started off on a better foot on Monday after the previous week's pullback. More successful competitor Li Auto (LI) trounced the earnings forecast for its most recent quarter on Monday, sending Nio stock up more than 4%.

In addition to Nio, Li Auto's success helepd XPeng (XPEV) rise 6.8%, sector leader BYD (BYDDY) add 4.6.%, and Tesla (TSLA) rise 3.9%. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken glowingly about competition from Chinese automakers in the EV realm.

This upswing follows last week when Nio shed more than 12% as a result of receiving a major downgrade from Wall Street, as well as worries over reduced demand for lithium.

The stock market in the US was largely lower on Monday. The S&P 500 lost 0.38%, while the NASDAQ and Dow Jones receded more moderately.

NIO follows on the coattails of China’s Li Auto

Li Auto reported diluted net earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) of $0.75 in the fourth quarter, greatly surpassing the figures from one year prior. Net income rose over 2,000% from a year ago.

Revenue of $5.88 billion surged 136% from a year ago as the company continued to ramp up its operations. Total vehicle deliveries soared 185% from the final quarter of 2022 to 131,805 in the fourth quarter.

Besides the extreme increase in vehicle deliveries, Li Auto’s operating margin increased from -0.8% to 7.3% in just one year, allowing the company to translate the increase in revenue to the bottom line.

Nio investors will have to ask themselves if their investment in NIO stock is benefited by Li Auto’s success. Nio has experienced a trying time over the past year, while Li Auto has appeared to eat its electric lunch. This may be because Nio is a pure EV play, while Li Auto offers a suite of hybrid vehicles.

Nio stock sank last Friday after receiving a downgrade from JP Morgan. The investment bank lowered its price target on NIO stock to just $5 a share, and the once-prized company now trades at one-tenth of its value during the pandemic equity bubble. The company is no longer prized by Wall Street as China’s economy wades through an era of difficulty in the property market that has caused pessimism to spread throughout other domestic industries.

EVs more generally experienced risk-off sentiment last week after an Albemarle (ALB) executive lowered his outlook on lithium demand in 2030 due to the current leveling off of demand seen by multiple electric automakers.