NIO stock recedes more than 11% on convertible note announcement, trades toward $9.

The company is attempting to sell up to $1.15 billion in senior notes.

The notes could be converted into ADSs before they mature in 2029, 2030.

Nio will announce September deliveries on October 2.





Nio (NIO) stock spiralled 11% lower a half hour into Tuesday's session following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company’s announced sale of $1 billion in senior convertible notes. Based on the Nio stock price action, it is safe to assume the market thinks most of these notes will be converted into American Depositary Shares (ADSs), thus diluting existing shareholders.

Nio stock news: Senior notes mature in 2029, 2030

Nio management says it will use the proceeds of the sale to pay down existing debt and strengthen its balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, Nio had approximately $3.9 billion in debt – about 20% higher than six months prior.

Senior notes amounting to $500 million are due in October 2029, while the other half is due in October 2030. In addition to the $1 billion, each allotment allows buyers another month to purchase up to $75 million in senior notes. Combined, this would take the total note offering, and thus future dilution, up to as much as $1.15 billion.

The press release states, Nio “intends to grant the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering an option [...] to purchase up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes and up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes.”

With a market cap circa $20 billion, this possibility of dilution should reduce existing shareholder ownership by about 5% (or maybe a little more). There is a sizable chance, however, that little of the debt sale gets converted to equity. Nio is allowed to repurchase the senior notes prior to maturity for cash instead of handing out new ADSs.