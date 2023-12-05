Share:

Nio (NIO) stock's initial 5.5% gain on Tuesday due to its third-quarter earnings beat faltered throughout the sesion and closed up 1.5% at $7.43. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer released third-quarter earnings that showed sales of higher margin SUVs surged 258% from the most recent quarter and 64% from a year ago. However, Moody's changed its China credit outlook to negative due to soaring debt levels related to the country's despressed real estate sector, which dealt a blow to Chinese stocks.

The broader market remained mixed on Tuesday as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed marginally lower, while the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.31%. The ISM Services PMI was released a half hour into the regular session, and it showed rising expansion in the US service sector. The survey of service sector executives rose to 52.7 in November, above the previous month's 51.8 reading.

The JOLTS Job Opening data for October additionally showed job openings falling from the previous reading of 9.35 million to 8.773 million. This is viewed as more evidence for a soft landing in the economy that should make the Federal Reserve more open to cutting rates as it can see its tight monetary policy working to soften a once tight labor market.

ADP Employment Change arrives on Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims follow on Thursday, before November US Nonfarm Payrolls arrive on Friday.

Nio stock and earnings news

Nio beat earnings expectations but missed the average revenue forecast for the third quarter. Earnings Per Average Dilute Share or EPADS was $-0.31, five cents better than the Wall Street forecast. Revenue of $2.61 billion rose almost 47% from a year ago but missed consensus by $50 million.

“According to the retail sales data from China Automotive Technology & Research Center, NIO ranked first in the battery electric vehicle market segment priced over RMB300,000 in China, with a market share of 45% in the third quarter of 2023,” boasted CEO William Li.

Vehicle margin rose to 11% in the third quarter, better than the 6.2% seen in Q2 2023 but down from 16.4% seen in the year-ago quarter. The rise in margin was a product of much higher vehicle volumes. Nio delivered 55,432 in Q3, better than the 31,607 deliveries in Q3 2022 and the 23,520 delivered one quarter earlier.

Nio’s electric sedan division reported deliveries that rose 104% from a year ago and 37% from Q2. Altogether, total deliveries from SUVs and sedans jumped 75% from a year ago.

Based on the fourth-quarter outlook, Nio management expects 47K to 49K in total deliveries, a rise of about 20% YoY. Revenue, however, is forecast to arrive between flat to up 4% YoY.

Price competition appears to be minimizing revenue growth one year into an EV price war launched by Tesla (TSLA). The leader of the global EV industry, albeit with heavy competition from hybrid powerhouse BYD (BYDDY) in China, Tesla is back in the news this week after a Danish union announced it would refuse to deliver the company’s vehicles via Danish ports and roads due to the company’s ongoing fight with a Swedish union. The action is called a “sympathy strike”.

