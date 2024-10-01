Nike stock pulls back as Wall Street has low expectations for Tuesday earnings

- Nike stock sheds weight day before quarterly earnings.
- Nike will release fiscal Q1 earnings after the market close on Tuesday.
- In June, management set expectations low for Q1.
- Analysts are generally skeptical of NKE, some expect Nike to cut full-year outlook.
The market isn’t expecting much from Nike’s (NKE) August quarter when it reports after the close on Tuesday. Shares of the vaunted footwear brand slid 1.2% in Monday’s session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) started the week on the backfoot, trading 0.4% lower as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 followed suit in the morning session. However, a speech from the head of the central bank stirred animal spirits, and the DJIA ended the session slightly ahead.
On Monday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech that he expected there to be two more 25 bps rate cuts this year. This announcement reduced bets on a 50 bps cut at the November meeting but made further cuts much more certain.
Much of the wider market is looking ahead to the Nonfarm Payrolls report for September that gets released on Friday. The report will shed light on the US economy and the recent slowdown in job growth.
Nike stock earnings preview
Wall Street expects Nike to earn $0.53 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for its first fiscal quarter of 2025, which ended in late August. This amounts to a 44% reduction from a year ago.
Likewise, the $11.65 billion in revenue expected on the Street is a 10% decline from a year earlier.
The vast majority of analysts covering the stock have downgraded their earnings outlook in the past 90 days. This is largely due to Nike itself cutting its outlook for Q1 back in June. Analysts think that rising competition and a consumer base that is reeling in spending might be the culprits.
Hedge funds like Pershing Square have been buying up shares in recent months, which has thrust the share price from the low $70s back to the high $80s. But that is nothing like the $120s of 2023 or 2021’s $170s.
Analysts have been skeptical to say the least. Morgan Stanley has gone as far as to estimate that executives will reduce their annual outlook during the earnings call on Tuesday.
"While NKE is the global athletic market leader with diversification across product categories, geographies, and distribution, we see an elongated timeline for NKE to re-accelerate revenue growth in the midst of a franchise product lifecycle transition with the global macro backdrop further complicating the path forward," wrote JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss.
At the very least, the market should be excited to meet the new CEO Elliott Hill, who is a longtime veteran of Nike but just took over the top spot in September.
Nike stock forecast
Nike stock has been looking better on the daily chart since reaching a 2024 nadir near $71 in July and August. NKE stock rose briefly above $89 last week, which was support as recently as April.
The next resistance target is $98, which pushed the Nike stock price action lower on two occasions in June. A break above $98 will mean the worst of the long-term downtrend is over.
The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is trending beneath the 100-day SMA, which itself is below the 200-day SMA. This proves the long-term downtrend, but the 50-day SMA has at least been reducing the space between it and the 100-day SMA. A crossover there will tell traders that the turnaround has legs and that it's time to enter.
NKE daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains resilient in risk-off mood
The AUD/USD registers minimal losses against the Greenback late during Wednesday’s North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6915. Risk aversion boosted the prospects of safe-haven currencies, due to the likelihood of Israel retaliating after Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday.
USD/JPY skyrockets over 200-pips on Japan’s PM comments
The Greenback recovered against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, rallying over 2% after Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented the economic environment is not ready for additional rate hikes. The USD/JPY jumped off daily lows of around 143.42 and soared sharply toward current exchange rates.
Gold declines amid rising US yields, as Israel vows retaliation
Gold retreated on Wednesday during the North American session and dropped 0.50% daily as traders eyed Israel's reaction to Iran’s attack on Tuesday. Geopolitics remains the driver for traders, which lifted Gold prices after posting back-to-back bearish sessions since last Friday.
Is Bitcoin a safe haven amid Middle East tensions? Here's what you need to know
Following Bitcoin's 6% decline since Iran's missile attack on Israel, several investors are questioning whether the cryptocurrency's alleged "safe haven" status still holds.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.