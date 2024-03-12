- New Zealand Dollar weakens against the US Dollar following the latest US inflation figures for February.
- They paint a picture of stubbornly hot inflation, which could make the Fed keep interest rates elevated to cool.
- The NZD/USD pair is falling back down towards its range lows in the 0.6080s.
The New Zealand Dollar trades lower against the US Dollar on Tuesday after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February shows inflationary pressures in the American economy remain stubbornly high.
The data suggests the Federal Reserve (Fed) may have to keep interest rates higher for longer to cool the economy. Relatively higher interest rates for longer is a positive driver for the US Dollar as it attracts more foreign capital inflows.
The fact that Gasoline and Energy prices were two of the biggest contributors to elevated inflation, however, will probably limit US Dollar upside since these are seen as less entrenched pressures and subject to global commodity price fluctuations.
New Zealand Dollar declines vs US Dollar after US CPI beat
The New Zealand Dollar takes another step lower against the US Dollar on Tuesday after both headline and core US CPI for February came out above estimates, according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The US Consumer Price Index ex Food and Energy (core) inflation came out at 3.8% YoY when analysts had expected a 3.7% result. The figure was lower than the 3.9% recorded in January, however, suggesting inflation is coming down, only not as quickly as forecast.
On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.4%, which was higher than the 0.3% forecast and equal to the 0.4% recorded in January.
The broader headline CPI figure showed an unexpected rise of 3.2% YoY against the 3.1% forecast. This was also higher than the 3.1% recorded in January.
On a monthly basis headline CPI rose 0.4%, which was in line with estimates and higher than the 0.3% registered in January.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, which calculates a market-based expectation of when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its Fed Funds Rate, the probability of a first rate cut in March has fallen to 1% from 3% prior to the CPI release. The chance of one or more 25 bps cuts by May is now 16.8% from 17.1% prior to the CPI release. The probability of one or more interest rate cuts by June is now 69.7% from 71.4% prior to the data.
Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar continues falling inside range
The NZD/USD pair continues falling after touching the top of its range in the 0.6220s on Friday, where it formed a bearish Shooting Star Japanese candlestick pattern on the 4-hour chart (circled).
New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar: 4-hour chart
The combination of the Shooting Star, the range high and the downside move since suggest the short-term trend has changed, and the pair is descending within its range, back down towards the range lows at around 0.6080-90.
The move down was also accompanied by the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator crossing below its signal line whilst in positive territory, adding credence to the bearish outlook.
Only a breakout above the range high and the high of the Shooting Star would suggest the market was going higher. Such a move would probably reach a target at 0.6309, the 61.8% Fibonacci extrapolation of the height of the range from the breakout point higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives away earlier gains and approaches 1.0900 post-CPI
EUR/USD now comes under renewed downside pressure and revisits the proximity of the 1.0900 region as investors continue to digest the higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures for the month of February.
GBP/USD remains weak and below 1.2800 on US, UK data
GBP/USD accelerate its daily losses and retreats to the 1.2770 zone in the wake of the publication of US CPI, always on the back of the rebound in the Greenback and disappointing UK jobs report.
Gold flirts with daily lows near $2,160
Gold prices sees their decline gather fresh steam and slip back to the area of daily lows near $2,160 per troy ounce amidst the Dollar’s recovery and the U-turn in US yields across the curve following inflation prints.
Ethereum price unlikely to be moved by SEC ETF decision as approval odds diminish, analysts say
Ethereum’s recent technical updates have reduced the probability of a Spot Ether ETF approval, according to analysts at Blofin. SEC’s decision on Spot Ethereum ETF may not influence the breakthrough of Ether price, experts say.
Super core inflation remains a thorn in the side for the Fed
US inflation data was a touch stronger than expected for February, rising by 3.2% on an annual basis for the headline rate, the core rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9% in January, but that was still higher than the 3.7% expected.