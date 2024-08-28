- Natural Gas holds ground above $2.13 and moves slowely away from lower support.
- Markets see Europe well-equiped for the next heating season while New Zealand faces issues ahead.
- The US Dollar index sees mild inflow on the back of risk-off nervousness ahead of Nvidia.
Natural Gas prices (XNG/USD) remain in the clear range between $2.13 and $2.36 for most of August. Demand still looks bleak, with Europe and China having less demand for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Meanwhile, New Zealand is quickly lifting an LNG import ban and speeding up LNG projects to solve the current energy crisis.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, is still trying to recover from one of its worst weeks in nearly a year last week. The US Dollar looks to have some support and even see some mild inflow again on the back of some nervousness ahead of Nvidia earnings later this Wednesday after the US closing bell. Any underperformance of the tech giant could spark a sell-off in equities and could see more US Dollar inflow.
Natural Gas is trading at $2.18 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers: New Zealand issues sign on the wall for other countries?
- Bloomberg reports that Norwegian gas exports to Europe are at a two-month low. The main reason for the drop in supply is seasonal maintenance in Norway.
- Reuters reports from Australia that Inpex has canceled at least four LNG shipments scheduled for next month from its Ichthys facility due to an ongoing outage.
- Reuters reports that New Zealand's government vowed to lift a six-year-old ban on the issue of oil and gas exploration permits and wants to fast-track an LNG import project. The country has been facing serious energy disruptions in recent months.
- Recent retaliations and now the introduction of a new ballistic missile for Ukraine could mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin could even consider completely cutting off Europe from its gas supply.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Sluggish demand remains in place
Natural Gas prices have eased after a rather volatile summer. With a ceasefire deal on the table for the Gaza region and Israel, combined European gas storage levels above 90% and sluggish demand in China, not many catalysts exist for gas prices to substantially surge. It looks like Gas prices will be stuck in this sideways action for some time until a new catalyst comes in to shake things up.
Should more bullish headlines emerge and pull the Gas price higher, look ahead for moving averages as upside resistances. First, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 55-day SMA near $2.30 and $2.36 would already be significant moves higher. Further up, the 100-day SMA at $2.41 could be tested.
On the downside, pressure is building on $2.13 to a breakdown again. In case that level snaps, $2.00 comes back into play for a test and possible dip below. Although still far away, a return of sub-$2.00 could mean a test at the low of August, with $1.93 in the cards.
Natural Gas: Daily Chart
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
