- Natural Gas receives technical rejection on the topside after attempts to break higher.
- European Gas reserves are 93% full while the Russian transit deal ends.
- The US Dollar Index eases after the Fed delivers a 50 basis point rate cut with more to come.
Natural Gas futures trade flat on Thursday after the recent rally, which brought prices to a fair value point. On the one hand, Europe is bracing for a cold spell where temperatures are set to drop below averages. On the other hand, the recent pager and walkie-talkie bombing from Hamas members by Israel is a setback for any peace deal or ceasefire in the region.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, is on the back foot after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut. In its forecast, the central bank projected another 50 bps rate cut to take place by the end of 2024. Equities are having a field day on the back of this and are rallying across the globe while the Greenback is dipping lower against nearly every major currency.
Natural Gas is trading at $2.56 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers: Europe gears up for first test of consumption
- European weather will come to the forefront in the coming weeks and months, with projected temperatures quite below the normal averages, Bloomberg reports.
- Uniper CEO Michael Lewis reported that Europe is well equipped to continue without the Russian gas supply, Bloomberg reports. On December 31, Austria and Slovakia will see the Russian gas flow running through Ukraine end as the transit deal will not be renewed or prolonged.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA), meanwhile, is also planning to end Russian gas flows through Ukraine after a transit deal expires at the end of the year, Reuters reports.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Equilibrium state for now
Natural Gas prices have topped out for now. The bullish elements that could drive price action higher, such as the end of the Russian gas transit supply, have been already priced in. Europe itself has secured enough gas to go through the upcoming heating season. The only wildcard remains the geopolitical tensions, which could drive Gas prices either way.
On the upside, that blue ascending trend line in the daily chart below acts as a short-term resistance, near $2.62. Should the Gas price make its way above it, a longer-term uptrend could play out here. Further up, $2.80 and $2.83 (red descending trend line) are coming into play.
On the downside, three clear levels can be identified to provide near-term and longer-term support in case prices retrace. The first is the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2.47. A leg lower, both the 200-day SMA and the 55-day SMA are around $2.28, just ahead of $2.13 (a pivotal level since 2023).
Natural Gas: Daily Chart
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to maintain bank rate at 5%, how will Pound Sterling react? – LIVE
Following August's 25 basis points cut, the Bank of England (BoE) is forecast to maintain the bank rate at 5%. The statement language and the vote split could provide important clues about the policy outlook and drive GBP/USD's action.
EUR/USD rises further toward 1.1200, focus shifts to ECB-speak
EUR/USD stays strongly bid toward 1.1200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a renewed US Dollar retreat and an upbeat mood. Traders digest the Fed's dovish outlook, bracing for ECB-speak for fresh trading incentives. US data are also eyed.
Gold hovers close to new high of $2,600 after Fed meeting
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher and trades back in the $2,580s on Thursday after falling to the $2,540s following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates the prior day.
Solana announces details of Seeker, second mobile device after Saga phone
Solana Lab’s second phone, Seeker, is set to launch in 2025. At Token2049, a global conference for crypto, Solana’s General Manager Emmett Hollyer said that the new mobile would be a “rewards magnet” for its users.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.