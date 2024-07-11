- Natural Gas dips again on Thursday, testing vital support before a steep decline.
- Traders see demand in Europe soar again, while the June US CPI release holds a grip on US Gas prices.
- The US Dollar index eases and trades below 105.00 on concerns over President Biden staying in the race.
Natural Gas price (XNG/USD) ticks down on Thursday for the third day in a row this week, with mounting pressure on critical support that stands before a possible steep decline. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release later in the day is keeping a grip on the US Gas prices, where a further disinflationary print could mean a near certainty that a Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cut in September is coming. Lower interest rates would boost demand, with a positive outlook for the next quarters in terms of demand for Natural Gas.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges lower ahead of the US CPI release, while important public figures such as Nancy Pelosi and Georges Clooney are calling for President Joe Biden to make way for a better candidate on the presidential ballot, weighing on the US Dollar. Markets are holding their breath until the CPI data comes out at 12:30 GMT because it is vital. Should the CPI data be a surprise hotter-than-expected inflation, any possibility for a rate cut in September would be whipped out, with markets repricing a push towards either December or even only at the start of 2025 for the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs.
Natural Gas is trading at $2.31 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers: CPI to move commodities
- Expect substantial market volatility on Thursday around 12:30 GMT, when the US Consumer Price Index numbers for June will be released, even in Gas prices.
- The Karsto plant in Norway faces maintenance until July 13 following another extension earlier, according to network operator Gassco AS, Bloomberg reports.
- Woodside Energy in Australia has signed a deal with Taiwan for LONG deliveries, Reuters reports.
- The gas premium spread in Europe is widening between the southern peripheral countries and mainland Europe. Elevated temperatures across Spain, Portugal, and Italy are triggering a short-term tightness with elevated demand over steady supply, Bloomberg reports.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Risk for another leg lower
Natural Gas price stabilizes near the crucial support area at $2.30 ahead of June’s US CPI release. It becomes clear that commodity traders seek an outside catalyst to move price action in either direction. Should the CPI release be binary, expect to see a substantial move either way in Gas price on the back of the CPI outcome confirming or denying a September rate cut.
The 200-day SMA is the first force to reckon with on the upside, near $2.51, closely followed by the 55-day SMA at $2.63. Once back above, the pivotal level near $3.08 (March 6, 2023, high) remains key resistance after its false break last week.
On the downside, the support level, which could mean some buying opportunities, is $2.30, the 100-day SMA that falls in line with the ascending trend line since mid-February. In case that level does not hold as support, look for the pivotal level near $2.13, which has acted as a cap and floor in the past.
Natural Gas: Daily Chart
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI rose below estimates by 3.0% YoY – LIVE
US inflation, as indicated by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed 3.0% last month, coming in short of prior forecasts. In contrast, the core CPI, which omits food and energy prices, increased by 3.3% compared to the same period last year.
EUR/USD climbs to fresh highs post-US CPI
The offered stance of the Greenback gathers pace and lifts EUR/USD to fresh daily highs near 1.0900 the figure in the wake of the release of US inflation data in June.
GBP/USD accelerates its upside momentum on US CPI data
GBP/USD accelerates its gains and surpasses 1.2900 on the back of the continuation of the selling pressure in the US Dollar, which was particularly exacerbate by lower-than-expecyted prints from US inflation gauged by the CPI.
Gold flirts with $2,400 following US inflation
Gold prices pick up pace in response to June’s US inflation data, which came in below estimates according to the CPI, while US yields accelerate their decline so far on Thursday.
FLOKI price poised for a rally following break above 200-EMA
FLOKI price faces resistance around $0.000150; a breakout above it signals a potentially bullish move ahead. IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price shows the key support zone at $0.000144 and $0.0.000148.